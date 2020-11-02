How to watch Valorant Spike Nations of Twitch: schedule, teams, stream - Dexerto

Riot Games have teamed up with Twitch to create a Valorant charity stream that sees 10 teams from across Europe battle it out for $100,000 USD.
With First Strike well underway in many regions across the globe, Riot Games have chosen to collaborate with Twitch to bring Valorant fans even more action by organizing a large scale charity event.
Valorant Spike Nations of Twitch is a three-day event which sees 10 teams from across Europe duke it out in order to win a cash prize of $100,000 USD. With some of our favorite streamers making an appearance, the event promises 30 hours of Valorant entertainment.
— Twitch Esports (@TwitchEsports) November 2, 2020
Spike Nations of Twitch: Stream
The event kicks off on November 6 at 3 AM PT / 6 PM ET / 11 AM GMT / 12 PM CET and runs until November 8. You can watch the event through the official Valorant twitch channel, which we’ve embedded below for your convenience.
Spike Nations of Twitch: Format
10 teams from across Europe have been drafted into the charity steam, each of them being captained by one of the Valorant community’s favorite streamers.
The teams have been allocated into two groups of five, where a round-robin format will determine the two top teams in that group. These teams move on to the semifinals, and the rest plays out as you’d imagine.
While the groups haven’t been announced yet, the teams and their rosters have been listed below.
Germany
- KalleTrilluxe
- nookyyy
- rAx1337
- Solaaaa
- zonixxsc
Spain
- Blackelespanolito
- leviathan
- hitboxking
- Horcus
- popifreshh
Italy
- terenas
- stermytv
- Sparkercs
- EduCos
- manuelito
France
- Jbzz
- bazy_
- HyP_TV
- Zerator
- Skyyart
Nordics
- AverageJonas
- Orb
- Anomaly
- GosuPeak
- Noizeeeh
Poland
- LotharHS
- inet_saju
- xype1337
- Al3XANDRAs
- FaminaMeow
Russia
- Exileshow
- Buster
- 7ssk7
- 1mpala
- gamelifeow
Turkey
- wtcN
- Rogu
- Rip
- LEGOO
- Kerimhan
United Kingdom
- Onscreen
- Connor Ball
- SoMarcus
- Flights
Portugal
- MeetTheMyth
- Darkzone
- TugaTV
- turlinnole
- K0mpa