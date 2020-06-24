How to watch $50K T1 Valorant Showdown: schedule, teams, more

The first North American tournament in Riot’s Valorant Ignition Series, hosted by T1 and Nerd Street Gamers, is fast approaching, with many of the biggest stars in the region ready to battle it out. Here’s everything you’ll need to tune into the action.

The Ignition Series events were recently announced by Riot Games on June 2, where they revealed they would be partnering with different esports organizations to host tournaments on their new FPS title.

Following the success of their initial events, with G2 Esports and RAGE's invitationals to kick off the series, T1 and NSG are next-in-line to highlight some of NA's biggest stars, with plenty of Valorant action scheduled for the upcoming weekend.

Unlike the first two events, the T1 x NSG tournament will have 16 teams competing in total, with four of the slots featuring teams coming from the open qualifiers.

What time does the T1 Valorant Showdown start?

The T1 x NSG Valorant Showdown event is scheduled to run for three days between June 26-28.

Viewers can tune into the action live for the first match of the tournament, which will kick off at 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET / 10 PM BST/ 11 PM CEST on Friday, June 26.

How to watch the T1 Valorant Showdown

The competitive Valorant event will be unfolding on T1 Esports' official Twitch channel and will be casted by the likes of Goldenboy, Ballatw, and more.

It is also likely that each of the players competing in the event will also be streaming their own point-of-view, on their individual channels, giving plenty of choice to viewers who are looking to tune in.

T1 official Twitch stream

Who is playing?

The T1 Invitational is stacked with talented players, who have had success across a wide range of titles, which should make for some interesting matchups during the event.

T1 has yet to confirm all of the teams and brackets for the upcoming event, however, the likes of TSM, Cloud9, and Sentinels are all confirmed so far.

You can find the full list of teams that have been confirmed for the Valorant event below.

All T1 Valorant Showdown teams confirmed so far