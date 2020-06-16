Valorant pro Ardiis accused of attempting to cheat and match-fix

Former CS:GO turned Valorant pro, Ardis "ardiis" Svarenieks, has been accused of planning to cheat and match-fix, days after being released from Fish123.

The Valorant pro scene is still in its infancy. While players are flocking to Valorant from all corners of the esports realm, the game is developing as an esport — and will continue to do so for some time.

While big names such as Adil ‘ScreaM’ Benrlitom, Spencer ‘Hiko’ Martin and Jay ‘Sinatraa’ Won all pledging their efforts to the Valorant grind, there has been one player who has been taking all the spoils on the European side of things.

Advertisement

Former Counter-Strike player ardiis has been dominating in Europe; winning almost every tournament throughout the closed beta and during the opening weeks after the game’s official launch.

Most recently, ardiis joined forces with Óscar ‘Mixwell’ Cañellas Colocho to claim first place in the Twitch Rivals alongside ScreaM and two former Swedish CS pros.

Advertisement

A report has surfaced claiming that ardiis approached a cheat-maker to provide him with a private cheat, and also approached fellow players about potential match-fixing.

With their report, ‘Itsgamerdoc’ stated that a cheat developer has informed them that ardiis requested them to “build him a private cheat for Valorant as well as wanting to engage in match-fixing in the game.”

According to a conversation between Itsgamerdoc and the cheat developer in question, ardiis had previously used cheats in CS:GO. “Yes he did cheat, but basically he used a ‘radar hack’ on a second monitor via share link on CSGO. He did this in a qualifier — anything that could get him on a betting website, he would use the radar hack on a second monitor.”

The second part of the accusation states that ardiis asked Jack 'kpiz' Pragnell to match fix, which Pragnell apparently refused. This was supplemented by a video supposedly featuring ardiis discussing how he’d “throw games” to manipulate betting odds.

Advertisement

In the video, ardiis appears under the username ‘siidra’ — ardiis spelled backward. According to his CS:GO Liquipedia page, this is an alternative alias that has been used by Svarenieks in the past.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=upLcpp9KD18

The report also points towards ardiis’ previous history with cheating in CS:GO, and calls to question all of Fish123’s recent victories in Valorant. On June 14, Fish123 announced that ardiis would be leaving the roster, with the remaining core of the roster sticking together.

As many of you have been speculating recently we are here to confirm that @ardiisCS has left the team. We wish him the best in in the future with his new team. News on the future for the rest of fish123 will be revealed soon! #fish123 — fish123 (@fish123Valorant) June 14, 2020

Advertisement

With Riot vowing to maintain competitive integrity in Valorant, it is possible that a full investigation will be launched into these claims.

Ardis Svarenieks has not responded to any of the aforementioned claims at the time of writing.