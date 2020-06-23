G2 Ignition Valorant tournament results & final placements

The G2 Valorant invitational tournament has officially wrapped up, and we have the final results, placements, and winnings for each team who participated in the competition.

G2 Esports hosted their Valorant Invitational as part of Riot Games’ Ignition Series, featuring some of the top European stars battling it out on the new FPS title.

The invitational was the first official tournament as part of Riot’s recently announced ‘Ignition Series,’ which will see Riot partner with other organizations to put a spotlight on community-run events, and the European invitational offered a €15,000 prize pool for all of the players involved.

G2's recent addition of Mixwell to their Valorant squad seems to have paid dividends already, as the former CS:GO pro's team took the top spot and the €10,000 top prize.

Team mixwell breezed through 3-0 in the group stages only losing two matches, and the playoff was more of the same, as they didn't drop a single match, staying undefeated through the entire second phase of the competition.

The second-place team was also headed by a former Counterstrike pro, William 'draken' Sundin, whose squad managed to take home €5,000 after all was said and done.

Team draken only lost twice, and both times were to Team Mixwell, once during Group A play and again in the Grand finals on June 21.

Over in Group B, former Overwatch star Timo 'Taimou' Kettunen's team swept through the first round at 3-0 as well, but couldn't get past Team draken in the second round of the playoffs.

Even though his team came in second draken was still named MVP of the tournament, and based on how he always seemed to be popping off no matter who he was facing, that seems very fair to us.

The full results, standings and winnings of each team in the G2 Esports Valorant Invitational are listed below