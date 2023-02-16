Gen.G Valorant player has his earphones stolen at VCT LOCK//IN

Gen.G Valorant player Lee ‘k1Ng’ Seung-won had his in-ear monitors stolen just hours before his VCT LOCK//IN match against Loud.

During official LAN matches, it is required for players to use both in-ear monitors and a pair of noise-canceling headphones over them to prevent teams from hearing anything outside of the game.

The in-ears are generally owned by the players, and the headphones are often provided by the tournament organizer. This not only happens in Valorant, but any other esport match played on LAN.

So having your in-ears stolen hours before a match is a bit of a disaster, and that happened to Gen.G player k1Ng at the VCT LOCK//IN event.

Right before his match against the Brazilian powerhouse Loud, k1Ng tweeted out a photo of the soundcard in his team’s practice room at the Ginásio do Ibirapuera with a caption bluntly saying, “someone stole my earphone.”

He revealed to The Enemy that the in-ears cost the player $200. He says he has already reported the incident to Riot Games, but they said they may not be able to find it and he would have to buy another pair.

In k1Ng’s Tweet, fans asked if there were any security cameras in the practice rooms, to which he responded with, “no camera in rooms. I’m so sad.”

Although it’s quite clear he wasn’t too torn up about his missing in-ears, as he tells his Twitter followers, he is okay and he will buy another pair when he gets back to South Korea.

Unfortunately, his match against Loud did not end up in his team’s favor. Losing in a close 2-0, with the second map in Fracture going to overtime. And due to the single elimination format of the LOCK//IN tournament, it means Gen.G is going home.