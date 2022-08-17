FPX stand-in still missing gun buddy and title for VCT Masters participation

Mathias ‘SEIDER’ Seider has revealed on Twitter that he has not received the in-game cosmetics for participating at VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen for FunPlus Phoenix.

Players who competed in the international tournament received a gun buddy and a title that goes over their in-game name for participating in the Riot Games event.

SEIDER played four matches for FPX across the group stage and the playoffs in Copenhagen, replacing Dmitry ‘SUYGETSU’ Ilyushin, but he has yet to receive the in-game cosmetic and the title of Masters participant.

“I sadly haven’t got the Masters buddy or the title,” SEIDER wrote on Twitter.

Riot Games began this tradition back in 2021 with the start of the Valorant Champions Tour by giving an exclusive gun buddy to players who won their domestic Masters events.

SEIDER at Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen

The Danish player stood in for SUYGETSU during the early stages of the event as the Russian player ran into visa issues. FPX had been unable to attend Stage 1 Masters in Iceland earlier in the year due to travel restrictions.

FPX head coach Erik ‘d00mbr0s’ Sandgren had planned for the worst case scenario of needing three stand-ins, so slotting in only one player was not an issue.

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games FPX went 2-2 at VCT Masters Copenhagen with SEIDER

FPX finished second in Group B, beating XERXIA and Northpetion, and losing to DRX. In SEIDER’s final match, the team lost to Fnatic and were sent to the playoffs’ lower bracket.

SUYGETSU rejoined FPX just in time for their lower bracket run to the grand final, where they defeated Paper Rex 3-2 to become Masters Copenhagen champions.