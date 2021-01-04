FPX announce former CSGO pro Dimasick as final Valorant roster member

2020 Overwatch League MVP Byung-sun ‘Fleta’ Kim of the Shanghai Dragons has revealed what kind of design he asked Blizzard to make for his custom Echo skin that should come out later this year.

Every season, the Overwatch League’s Most Valuable Player gets to have their very own custom skin designed by Blizzard, which then gets released later for a limited time.

Fans chose Fleta as the MVP for 2020, and now he’s shared exactly what he wants out of his Echo skin and what he told Jeff Kaplan and the gang to make him during a recent interview in South Korea.

What will Fleta’s MVP Echo skin look like?

Fleta’s interview is in Korean, but thanks to the interconnected world that is the internet, it didn’t take long for Reddit user seokjeongeum0910 to translate what he had said and post it online.

According to Overwatch insider Naeri on Twitter, Fleta did indeed confirm that his skin will be for Echo, and he also revealed asking for an “angel and devil” concept, which gives the artists and devs plenty to work with.

The idea apparently came from Fleta’s teammate, Support player Jae-gon ‘LeeJaeGon’ Lee, but what exactly inspired this specific pick is still unknown, though several people on Reddit speculated it could have been Monokuma from the Danganronpa game franchise.

Mercy, and a few other heroes, have skins that represent angels or devils, but none that really combine both at the same time, so it will be interesting to see what Blizzard comes up with when the skin eventually does come out next season.

When will Fleta’s MVP Echo skin be released?

If we look back to sinatraa and Jjonak’s MVP skins, they both came out around the middle of June or early July, towards the start of the Overwatch League Playoffs. There’s no official date for Fleta’s skin just yet, but we’d bet it will come out around that time as well.

As for the price, that’s a much easier question to answer. Just like the other MVP skins and every other limited-time OWL cosmetic, this skin, will run you 200 League Tokens.

Hopefully, you have some saved up for just the occasion.