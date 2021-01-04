Logo
100 Thieves’ steel explains why Valorant rank and K/D aren’t important

Published: 4/Jan/2021 6:03

by Brad Norton
Valorant Gameplay with steel
Riot Games / 100 Thieves

Ranking up in any competitive FPS is often the goal of many players, though Counter-Strike veteran turned Valorant champion Joshua ‘steel’ Nissan argues that your rank and individual stats aren’t important.

Having competed at the highest level for over a decade now, the 100 Thieves pro has played his fair share of ranked games across a number of titles. Despite pushing to the very top of Valorant esports and taking out the final trophy of 2020, steel doesn’t see much value in the online ranked experience.

Ultimately, “it doesn’t mean anything,” he outlined in a Jan. 2 Twitter thread. While players put stock into their place on the scoreboard and the icon next to their name, none of it is relevant in the grand scheme of things, according to steel.

Playing to improve your rank and increase your kills is one thing. Your overall goal, though, should simply be to “get good and f**k all the noise,” he said.

“Pros will change how they play the game just because they want to be viewed a certain way by the community,” he continued.

Perhaps rather than taking a measured approach in competitive, a streamer might play more aggressively than they typically would. The more explosive gameplay gets the attention, after all.

“I think that’s a horrible mindset to have,” steel said. Not only does it place an emphasis on a certain ELO, but it could also influence nitty-gritty details such as your style of aim, according to the veteran. “They act like it actually matters and it really f**king doesn’t.”

When steel was grinding his way through online CS at the start of his esports career, he put all his effort into what were “essentially CS Source pubs,” he explained. Though his time might have been better spent as “no one” in the pro scene “gave a f**k.”

“When you stop playing this game, no one is going to be like ‘remember this guy, he was Radiant,’… no one gives a f**k.”

“The fact that it’s such a big deal to aspiring pro players and the community at large, it’s actually a f**king joke.” Regardless of your rank, regardless of your kills per game, “stats in a vacuum don’t mean sh*t,” according to steel.

“Nobody cares about your rank in this game. Play to get better and the stats/rank/elo will reflect it.”

Whether you’re in Immortal or Bronze, steel believes you should focus on yourself rather than trying to play for better stats or a better rank.

SypherPK explains how NPCs have ruined Fortnite shotguns in Season 5

Published: 4/Jan/2021 5:37 Updated: 4/Jan/2021 5:43

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
SypherPK Fortnite Shotguns NPCs
Epic Games / SypherPK

SypherPK isn’t a fan of the current state of Fortnite shotguns in Season 5, and believes it’s because players can only upgrade low-tier shotguns they’ve collected into better ones at certain NPCs across the map.

Fortnite is in pretty good shape in Season 5. It’s packed with tons of new content, the meta is balanced, and the gameplay is still incredibly fun. However, that doesn’t mean it’s perfect.

Everyone has their criticisms and qualms. Some players might not like the latest map changes, which keep on coming. Others want their favorite vaulted weapons to make a comeback. 

Ali ‘SypherPK’ Hassan doesn’t mind all that. He’s pretty content with where the game is at. However, in his latest video, he confessed that he feels like shotguns are in a bad state right now and explained why.

SypherPK Fortnite Shotguns NPCs
Epic Games
Shotguns have always been a popular weapon choice in Fortnite.

“I’m not a fan of the current state of shotguns,” he said. “I love this season, and I’m having a great time playing the game, but I’m really not a fan of how the shotguns are this season, and there’s a good reason why.”

“[It’s] because of the way upgrades are being handled right now,” he added. “You upgrade your weapons using gold at certain NPCs, right? So, already there’s a bit of a problem because the amount of NPCs that can actually upgrade your weapons is a lot less than the [number] of upgrade stations that existed.”

“Not every single NPC can upgrade your weapon. Actually, most NPCs do not upgrade weapons for you,” he said. “This upgrade stuff is relevant is [because] a Green Tactical Shotgun is not the strongest gun. It’s not that reliable.”

SypherPK Fortnite Shotguns NPCs
Epic Games
Fortnite players used to be able to upgrade weapons at various upgrade stations.

“But a Purple Tactical Shotgun or a Gold Tactical Shotgun goes pretty hard,” he added. “I think they’re very strong, reliable guns. The problem is, in a lot of games, you don’t get the opportunity to upgrade even if you have gold.”

“I think every single NPC should give you the option to upgrade your weapons,” he said. It’s a simple solution that will make it easier for players to get their hands on better shotguns, which will make them more viable.

“The removal of upgrade stations was a strange decision,” he said. “At first, I was okay with it because I thought every NPC was going to give you the upgrade option, but that’s not the case.”

SypherPK believes it’s a reasonable suggestion, and his fans seem to agree. He also thinks bringing back the Pump Shotguns will make a difference too, and is confident they’ll be back later on in the year.

In the end, shotguns have always been a popular weapon choice in Fortnite. It’s important to keep them relevant, even if it means making NPC upgrades more abundant.