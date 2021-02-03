 Fnatic announce Valorant roster composed of former SUMN FC squad - Dexerto
Fnatic pick up SUMN FC Valorant roster

Published: 3/Feb/2021 17:44

by Lauren Bergin
Valorant Fnatic Roster James Boaster Howlett
Fnatic, Gfinity

Fnatic

Fnatic have been absent from the Valorant scene, but they’re making their first entry into Future Earth by picking up SUMN FC’s roster.

  • Fnatic pick up SUMN FC squad for their Valorant roster.
  • The SUMN FC roster enjoyed unexpected success in 2020/21 so far.
  • The team is hosting a livestream on Twitch as part of the reveal

Since their Fnatic Proving Grounds tournament way back in May 2020, the black and orange logo of Fnatic has been absent from Valorant esports, until today.

The organization has secured the signing of the SUMN FC roster (the orgless squad who graced the First Strike Europe finals, as well as gave Team Liquid a run for their money during Home Ground).

cArn: “We’re looking forward to writing this new chapter in Fnatic’s history”

It’s no secret that fans have been begging for a Fnatic Valorant roster, and Chief Gaming Officer Patrick ‘cArn’ Sättermon explains why it’s taken so long.

“We’re so excited to finally join Valorant. It’s been the number one thing fans have been asking for since the game launched, and we’ve taken our time to identify a roster that fits our vision of competing for the top titles in every game we enter.”
With regards to the roster, Valorant Team Director Colin Johnson wrote that “this group of players have more than proven their talent in recent months, holding their own against the European elite in every tournament they compete in, without the support of a salary or organisation.”
“With the help of Fnatic and our High Performance Unit, we want to push them to reach that next level and win every tournament they compete in.”

What’s next for Fnatic?

The org has confirmed that SUMN FC will be playing under the Fnatic banner throughout the Valorant Champions Tour, which kicks off on February 4.

Fnatic Valorant Roster

Player Former Team Position
Jake ‘Boaster’ Howlett SUMN FC Captain/IGL
Domagoj ‘Doma’ Fancev SUMN FC Duelist
James ‘Mistic’ Orfila SUMN FC Contoller
Muhammad ‘Moe40’ Hariff SUMN FC Initiator/Duelist
Kostas ‘tsack’ Theodoropoulos SUMN FC Sentinel
How to watch Lulu’s Throwdown $100k Apex Legends tournament

Published: 3/Feb/2021 17:12 Updated: 3/Feb/2021 17:14

by Jacob Hale
lulu throwdown apex legends lululuvely albrelalie imperialhal
TSM/NRG/Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 8

NRG streamer LuluLuvely is throwing a $100,000 Apex Legends tournament for top players and streamers to prove why they’re the best. Here’s how you can catch the action.

  • Top streamers such as Lulu, Snip3down & ImperialHal
  • $100,000 on the line
  • Many teams still to be announced

Apex Legends Season 8 has officially kicked off, bringing new Legend Fuse, new weapons and some map changes to boot.

What better way to kick off the new season, then, than seeing some of your favorite content creators to go to battle with some serious money on the line? Here’s all the key info.

Lulu’s Throwdown: Stream

We’ve embedded Lulu’s stream here, but you should be able to tune in to any of the creators’ streams if they’re playing in the tournament to watch different players’ perspectives.

Lulu’s Throwdown: Schedule

The tournament takes place across Thursday, February 4 to Friday, February 5. Action kicks off on Feb 4 at 1 PM PT (4 PM ET/9 PM GMT) and is expected to start at around the same time on Feb 5.

With 20 teams taking to the Outlands, it’s unclear yet how exactly the schedule will look, with limited info on the exact format of the tournament. We will have that information available as soon as possible.

Lulu’s Throwdown: Teams & players

Here we’ve got all of the confirmed teams and players, but it’s worth noting that the event will feature a total of 20 teams, many of which have not been revealed yet.

Team  Players
Team LuluLuvely LuluLuvely TBD TBD
Team Snip3down Snip3down TBD TBD
Team Albralelie Albralelie TBD TBD
Team babynikki babynikki TBD TBD
Team TannerSlays TannerSlays TBD TBD
Team LoeJeez LoeJeez TBD TBD
Team iiTzTimmy iiTzTimmy TBD TBD
Team ClaraATwork ClaraATwork TBD TBD
Team ImperialHal ImperialHal Apryze TBD
Team Rogue Rogue SlurpeeG TBD

Be sure to tune into the action on February 4 at 1 PM PT, and we’ll keep this page updated with all of the information we can in the lead up to, and following, the $100k tournament.