Fnatic announce Valorant roster composed of former SUMN FC squad - Dexerto

Fnatic have been absent from the Valorant scene, but they’re making their first entry into Future Earth by picking up SUMN FC’s roster.
Since their Fnatic Proving Grounds tournament way back in May 2020, the black and orange logo of Fnatic has been absent from Valorant esports, until today.
The organization has secured the signing of the SUMN FC roster (the orgless squad who graced the First Strike Europe finals, as well as gave Team Liquid a run for their money during Home Ground).
Introducing Fnatic VALORANT.@OfficialBoaster @domaVALORANT @misticJK @Moe40 @tsackk
Let's go 💥
— FNATIC (@FNATIC) February 3, 2021
cArn: “We’re looking forward to writing this new chapter in Fnatic’s history”
It’s no secret that fans have been begging for a Fnatic Valorant roster, and Chief Gaming Officer Patrick ‘cArn’ Sättermon explains why it’s taken so long.
What’s next for Fnatic?
The org has confirmed that SUMN FC will be playing under the Fnatic banner throughout the Valorant Champions Tour, which kicks off on February 4.
Fnatic Valorant Roster
|Player
|Former Team
|Position
|Jake ‘Boaster’ Howlett
|SUMN FC
|Captain/IGL
|Domagoj ‘Doma’ Fancev
|SUMN FC
|Duelist
|James ‘Mistic’ Orfila
|SUMN FC
|Contoller
|Muhammad ‘Moe40’ Hariff
|SUMN FC
|Initiator/Duelist
|Kostas ‘tsack’ Theodoropoulos
|SUMN FC
|Sentinel