Fnatic announce Valorant roster composed of former SUMN FC squad - Dexerto

Fnatic have been absent from the Valorant scene, but they’re making their first entry into Future Earth by picking up SUMN FC’s roster.

Fnatic pick up SUMN FC squad for their Valorant roster.

The SUMN FC roster enjoyed unexpected success in 2020/21 so far.

The team is hosting a livestream on Twitch as part of the reveal

Since their Fnatic Proving Grounds tournament way back in May 2020, the black and orange logo of Fnatic has been absent from Valorant esports, until today.

The organization has secured the signing of the SUMN FC roster (the orgless squad who graced the First Strike Europe finals, as well as gave Team Liquid a run for their money during Home Ground).

cArn: “We’re looking forward to writing this new chapter in Fnatic’s history”

It’s no secret that fans have been begging for a Fnatic Valorant roster, and Chief Gaming Officer Patrick ‘cArn’ Sättermon explains why it’s taken so long.

“We’re so excited to finally join Valorant. It’s been the number one thing fans have been asking for since the game launched, and we’ve taken our time to identify a roster that fits our vision of competing for the top titles in every game we enter.”

With regards to the roster, Valorant Team Director Colin Johnson wrote that “this group of players have more than proven their talent in recent months, holding their own against the European elite in every tournament they compete in, without the support of a salary or organisation.”

“With the help of Fnatic and our High Performance Unit, we want to push them to reach that next level and win every tournament they compete in.”

What’s next for Fnatic?

The org has confirmed that SUMN FC will be playing under the Fnatic banner throughout the Valorant Champions Tour, which kicks off on February 4.

Fnatic Valorant Roster