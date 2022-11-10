Fnatic announce Chronicle as final Valorant player

Based in Indiana, Declan McLaughlin is an esports reporter for Dexerto Esports covering Valorant, LoL and anything else that pops up. Previously an editor and reporter at Upcomer, Declan is often found reading investigative stories or at the bottom of a multiplayer leaderboard. He has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Indiana University You can contact him at [email protected]

Fnatic have announced that they have signed former Gambit Esports Valorant player Timofey ‘Chronicle’ Khromov.

Fnatic have signed its final player for the 2023 season in the Russian Initiator Chronicle. The player, along with the rest of the former Gambit Esports roster, had attracted a lot of interest in the offseason as a result of the team’s outstanding 2021 campaign.

Gambit won the first international event they qualified for, VCT Stage 3 Masters Berlin, before placing second at Valorant Champions 2021. In 2022, the team had a dip in form and missed every international event.

Chronicle and his team were also impacted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as the players had to compete under the neutral name M3 Champions for most of the season.

Fnatic finalize Valorant roster

Fnatic have been on an offseason tour since the team’s run at Valorant Champions 2022 came to an end. The team has competed in show matches across the world and recently played in the post-season tournament circuit Superdome.

The squad has shown off its other recent signing in Leo ‘Leo’ Jannesson and competed with benched player James ‘Mistic’ Orfila at these events while in the process of signing Chronicle.

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games Leo (second from right) joined Fnatic earlier in the off-season

Fnatic seems to be betting on youth for the upcoming season. Chronicle is the oldest of the organization’s recent signings at 20 years old. Every player on the team besides the squad’s in-game leader, Jake ‘Boaster’ Howlett, is under 21 years old.

Fnatic are one of the 10 teams in the Riot Games-partnered league in EMEA and will show off its full roster against other partnered competition at the VCT Kickoff tournament in February in Brazil. The Valorant offseason will continue until February so Fnatic still have time to make additions to the team.

Fnatic Valorant roster