DSG pull out of Valorant Game Changers after cheating controversy

DisguisedToast’s esports organization DSG has disassociated itself from Valorant Game Changers after facing issues with the league.

DSG joined the Game Changers circuit in July of 2023 by signing an org-less team. After placing top five at the North American qualifier, that squad went on to the Game Changers main event.

However, during a qualifying tournament for Game Changers Champions, DSG lost to a team who were later found to have been cheating. Thus, making them lose their chance to go to the end-of-year Game Changers Championship.

After being eliminated, DSG played in one more small tournament to close out the year. Now CEO and founder DisguisedToast has revealed the organization’s plans for 2024.

DSG blames Game Changers exit on anti-cheat

DisguisedToast announced on December 20 that their Game Changers team was being released. DisguisedToast called on Riot Games’ current anti-cheat system for Game Changers in the Tweet.

“Hey everyone, today we’re releasing our Valorant Game Changers roster as we re-evaluate our future in the space,” said DisguisedToast. “After a heartbreaking ending to our GC Series 3 run this year, where a player could bypass Riot’s anti-cheat system in our games, we do not feel comfortable investing more into the scene as it exists today.

While we believe Riot will continue to strive and improve on their system, being a self-funded org like DSG, it would be better for us to wait until such a system is implemented securely.”

All members of DSG, including its coaching staff, will be free agents for the remainder of the off-season. The former team members were not signed on to other organizations when writing this article.