Evil Geniuses Valorant Game Changers player under fire for “disgusting” sexual comments

An Evil Geniuses Valorant Game Changers player is currently under fire for unsolicited sexual comments towards others online.

North America’s representative for the Game Changers Championship has been set, with Evil Geniuses GC taking down the favorites, Version1, in the NA GC Series 3 to qualify for the Championship.

However, as Evil Geniuses celebrate with their tickets clinched to the end-of-year Championship, a player of theirs has come under fire for making unsolicited sexual comments towards others in the community.

Alleged comments from EG player keenc were shared online on October 12. These comments were made to a 17-year-old, which prompted others to share their experiences with the 19-year-old Valorant player.

One member of the community posted a series of messages keenc seemingly made which many in the scene deemed inappropriate. In some of the leaked messages, it appears there was allegedly an investigation into keenc faking being non-binary.

This further led to others posting more messages and clips, with another clip seemingly showing them asking unsolicited questions about a player’s sex life.

Ems, the player who posted that particular clip, said of keenc’s behavior, “I originally thought this was strange but ignored it, however, seeing how they’ve done this to other people makes me feel like I should say something.

“This is very concerning and honestly uncomfortable. As a pro Game Changers player this is not the way to behave towards women.”

Keenc responded to the allegations in one of the leaked messages, “This remark was dumb and in bad taste and I know most people will still s*** on me for trying to justify it but the people that didn’t know about it, this is what happened. I’m disgusted about it and it happened a year ago so I hope I have moved past this and can do better.”

Evil Geniuses has not made a statement on the matter. The team is due to play the Game Changers Championship on November 28.