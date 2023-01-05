Disguised Toast’s Valorant team reportedly set for NA Challengers qualifiers

Based in Indiana, Declan McLaughlin is an esports reporter for Dexerto Esports covering Valorant, LoL and anything else that pops up. Previously an editor and reporter at Upcomer, Declan is often found reading investigative stories or at the bottom of a multiplayer leaderboard. He has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Indiana University You can contact him at declan.mclaughlin@dexerto.com.

Popular streamer Jeremy ‘Disguised Toast’ Wang is set to sign a Valorant squad to compete in the first Valorant North American Challengers open qualifier, which begins on January 9, according to a report by Dot Esports.

The popular content creator has signed multiple players to the team ahead of the event, according to the Dot Esports report. The team includes the former Knights trio of Damion ‘XXiF’ Cook, Drake ‘Exalt’ Branly and Amgalan ‘Genghsta’ Nemekhbayar. Joshua ‘steel’ Nissan, formerly of 100 Thieves and T1, and ex-FIRST Gaming member Joseph ‘clear’ Allen round out the roster, according to the report.

The players are registered for the event under the name ‘hakuna matata‘. The lineup also includes the former Knights duo of Ashton ‘Frosty’ Rakoske and coach Kyle ‘OCEAN’ O’Brien.

100 Thieves Former 100 Thieves and T1 captain steel will reportedly lead Disguised Toast’s team

According to the report, three of the players are already signed, with the rest of the deals expected to be finalized shortly.

This Knights core had a decent showing in 2022 as the team made the VCT Stage 1 North American Challengers league. The squad managed to qualify for the playoffs but were one of the first teams sent home. steel had a less exciting 2022 with T1 as the squad failed to qualify for any VCT events.

Disguised Toast set to unveil Valorant squad

Disguised Toast first hinted at creating a Valorant team back in October 2022 with a tweet asking his followers about the best available players ahead of the 2023 season. The content creator has played the title extensively on his stream, and his OfflineTv collective has co-streamed professional Valorant matches.

The popular content creator, who has over 2.7 million followers on Twitch and over 3.7 million subscribers on YouTube, has been hard at work streaming and participating in events while putting together a roster for the competition. He was recently a contestant on fellow streamer Ludwig Ahgren’s chessboxing event.

Fans of the content creator should expect an announcement about the Valorant team leading up to the start of the first open qualifier on January 9.