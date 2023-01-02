Disguised Toast reveals struggles sleeping since first boxing fight at Ludwig’s event

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK News Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at Connor.Bennett@Dexerto.com

Streaming star Jeremy ‘Disguised Toast’ Wang revealed he’s had a few issues with sleeping after making his boxing debut, and has even been dreaming about fighting Andrew Tate.

Over the last few years, content creators from all sorts of backgrounds have been getting involved with boxing. Not everyone has taken it as far as Jake Paul or KSI and entered the professional ranks, but they’ve still mixed it up in the ring.

At first, OfflineTV’s Disguised Toast was slightly hesitant about boxing, but he got into the ring as a part of Ludwig’s chessboxing event – taking on PointCrow in an actual boxing match and a game of chess.

Toast won that contest on the chessboard with a checkmate, but the boxing side of things appears to have had a lasting effect as he’s now unable to sleep for all that long.

Disguised Toast ‘dreams’ of fighting Andrew Tate

The streamer revealed the issue during his December 31 stream, as he says he’s been “jolted” awake at times since stepping into the ring.

“Ever since my boxing match, I can’t sleep for a long time,” Toast said. “I would just wake up every three hours, I don’t know why. It’ll be like I’m jolted awake. This is going to sound really stupid, but yesterday I got jolted away because I thought I had to do a boxing match with Andrew Tate because everyone was talking about Andrew Tate on my timeline on social media.”

He said he woke up at 3 am ‘needing’ to fight the recently arrested controversial commentator as a result.

Toast added that he feels “bad” about the fact it was supposed to be a “meme” event, but now he’s unable to sleep. “Something about it seems silly I guess, but it makes me more uncomfortable talking about it because I think it’s silly,” he continued.

Plenty of viewers urged Toast to seek professional help to see if there are any lingering effects from fighting. Though, it’s unknown what his next course of action will be.