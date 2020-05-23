Riot Games reveal fixes coming to Valorant at launch

Valorant is set to officially launch on June 2 with a brand new Agent and map, but there are also some widely requested fixes coming on release day.

There’s no doubt that Valorant’s closed beta has been a success for Riot Games. After averaging almost three million players daily, the developers have managed to stress test their tactical shooter, as well as build hype for the launch on June 2.

But while the game has been met with inundated praise, there have been a plethora of bugs and issues which have surfaced — that’s what betas are for, right?

Despite the issues that have arisen, Riot remained reactive in their approach. And by engaging with the community via social media and the Valorant subreddit, the developers ensured that any hurdles were overcome.

From frame rate problems to hit registrations issues, Riot’s snag list is a lengthy one that they’re looking to squish, as they look to hit the ground running on June 2.

Valorant fixes coming at launch

Speaking about the changes players can expect to see at launch, Riot Altombre stated that they’re looking to ship the full-version of Valorant with some fixes for major player gripes that have surfaced following Patch 0.50.

Including the aforementioned FPS drops and hit registration inconsistencies, Riot are looking into fixing a bunch of map exploits which also slipped through the cracks.

To top things off, the Valorant team are in this for the long-haul, meaning that they’ll be continually looking for ways to tweak and improve Valorant as it matures: “We are committed to supporting this game for years to come, regardless of what issues crop-up.”

Will Valorant be receiving a patch before launch?

There will be no patch before the closed beta ends on May 28. Valorant’s Executive Producer, Anna Donlon, admitted that with the servers coming down so soon, there is no desire to jumble together a patch before the game ships out to the masses.

We will not be patching again before launch (😢), since servers come down so soon. BUT, launch will contain fixes and improvements to many of the issues you've been reporting on, including hit registration feeling off, disabled blood & much more. Patch notes will be included! ❤️ — Anna Donlon (@RiotSuperCakes) May 22, 2020

Again, Donlon reiterated that plenty of Valorant’s biggest snags will be fixed in preparation for a smooth transition from beta to the game’s full version.

With a new map, game mode and Agent all in the pipeline for release, plenty of fans will be eager to get their hands on what is tipped to be hottest FPS on the market.