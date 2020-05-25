Dafran reveals why he’s "disappointed" with Valorant’s ranked system

As Valorant looks to transition from its closed beta to full launch, former Overwatch pro Daniel ‘dafran’ Francesca has explained why he’s “extremely disappointed” in Riot’s ranked system.

Overwatch pros making a transition over to Valorant seems to be a recurring theme, with the most successful OWL star in Jay ‘Sinatraa’ Won being the most recognizable name to do so.

And up until late, dafran had been grinding the FPS title like any other former pro making their transition. However, following an incident which saw the Twitch streamer receive a lifetime ban from a tournament and suspended from Amazon’s streaming platform, he has been vocal about his stance on Riot’s tactical shooter.

While fundamentally, the 26-year-old believes the game is “so close to being perfect”, his statement was anchored by the fact that there are issues which are holding it back.

“I am extremely disappointed in the Valorant ranked system,” dafran said. “What to do after grinding to Valorant? No solo/duo [queue]?”

Alongside believing that there is a distinct lack of incentive to play after achieving the maximum rank, he also highlighted the FPS issues which have plagued the latter half of the closed beta’s lifecycle.

I am extremely dissapointed in the Valorant ranked system. What to do after grinding to Valorant? No solo/duo Q? Honestly Valorant announcing they gonna release the game earlier didnt make me hype at all, made me feel sad. And lets not forget the fps issues also — dafran (@dafran) May 24, 2020

While the drops in frame rate are supposedly being patch for launch, Riot have stood firm (so far) in their rationale for excluding solo/duo queuing from Rated — stating that their primary objective is to have a competitive environment that is “focused on teamplay.”

Read more: Riot Games reveal fixes coming to Valorant at launch

Former Counter-Strike pro, Jacob ‘pyth’ Mourujärvi, echoed dafran’s thoughts, stated that ranked was “not what he expected it to be” and extended his disappointment.

Im really disappointed. I was looking forward to grinding ranked but it's not what I expected it to be :/ — Jacob Mourujärvi (@pythCS) May 24, 2020

Of course, it is worth noting that the game is merely just coming to the end of its closed beta cycle. It is highly likely that the developers (who have already been extremely reactive in their approach), will have something up their sleeve for when ranked eventually launches after the official release.