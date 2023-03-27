Cloud9 finalize Valorant squad for VCT Americas league

Cloud9 have finalized their Valorant squad for the VCT Americas league ahead of Sunday’s match against Evil Geniuses with the addition of two players.

The North American organization has secured the services of Jake ‘jakee’ Anderson and Dylan ‘runi’ Cade, according to the VCT contract database. Both players have signed with Cloud9 until the end of 2025, with a formal announcement expected shortly.

As reported by Dot Esports earlier this month, Cloud9 set their sights on the pair after benching star player Jaccob ‘yay’ Whiteaker and in-game leader Anthony ‘vanity’ Malaspina in the aftermath of VCT LOCK//IN, where the team finished 9th-16th.

Last week, Cloud9 also parted ways with backup player Hasan ‘BlackHeart’ Hammad, who had a contract until the end of 2026.

runi is expected to take up the mantle from vanity. The former in-game leader of Soniqs, he became a free agent in January after the team failed to qualify for the NA Challengers league.

jakee, a collegiate Valorant player who helped the University of St. Thomas to qualify for the College Valorant Championship, competed in the open Challengers qualifiers with NSIC alongside players like Chad ‘Oderus’ Miller and Shawn ‘Shawn’ O’Riley.

Cloud9 will take on Evil Geniuses on April 2 in their opening match in the VCT Americas league. The top six teams of the regular season will advance to the double-elimination playoffs, where three spots at VCT Masters Tokyo and Valorant Champions 2023 will be on offer.

Cloud9’s Valorant roster: