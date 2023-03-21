Cloud9 reportedly removing another Valorant player ahead of VCT Americas league

Cloud9 are dropping substitute player Hasan ‘BlackHeart’ Hammad before the start of the VCT Americas league, according to independent reporter George Geddes.

The move comes just days after Cloud9 moved on from star player Jaccob ‘yay’ Whiteaker and in-game leader Anthony ‘vanity’ Malaspina as part of a rebuild before the start of the VCT Americas league.

BlackHeart, a former member of Built By Gamers Academy and The Silk Road, joined Cloud9 at the beginning of February. He was never formally unveiled by the North American organization despite signing a contract until the end of 2026, according to the VCT contract database.

The Canadian player did not travel to São Paulo for VCT LOCK//IN, where Cloud9 were eliminated in the Round of 16 after losing to Korean side DRX.

According to Geddes, Cloud9 are currently looking for a new substitute player to replace BlackHeart. The likeliest scenario is that this will be a free agent as Cloud9 have balked at the idea of spending money on transfer fees amid cost-cutting.

Cloud9 will sign Jake ‘jakee’ Anderson and Dylan ‘runi’ Cade to replace yay and vanity in the team’s starting lineup, according to a recent report by Dot Esports. The team will face Evil Geniuses in their first match in the VCT Americas league, scheduled for April 2.

Cloud9 Valorant roster:

Nathan ‘leaf’ Orf

Erick ‘Xeppaa’ Bach

Jordan ‘Zellsis’ Montemurro

Mateja ‘qpert’ Mijovic (substitute)

Keep up to date with all the transfer activity in the Valorant scene with our mid-season live tracker.