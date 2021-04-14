Big brain plays! Top 10 Valorant moments | VCT Stage 2 - Dexerto

The Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 Challengers 1 was heavily contested in NA and EU. Teams like 100 Thieves, Guild, FPX, and more laid it all on the server, bringing us incredible plays throughout.

From the insane heroics of Clutch God Spencer ‘Hiko’ Martin to the lockdown defense of XSET’s Bryce ‘PureR’ Lovell on Version1, Challengers was gleaming with highlights.

Even though a lot of teams didn’t move on to Masters, they put on quite a show before taking their exit.

As VCT develops, don’t be surprised if you even more electric plays to make it into the Top 10.