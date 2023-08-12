Valorant 2023 OFF//SEASON plans leaked early by Riot

Valorant Esports blog released the plans for the 2023 OFF//SEASON three days early as top Valorant teams compete for the Championship. The official release date was August 14, but Valorant fans have been surprised with an early release.

VLR.gg were the first to spot this release and noted the positive news for fans. Valorant Esports doubled their upcoming line-up to 42 tournaments.

Last year some fans were disappointed by the tournament line-up. But for Valorant OFF//SEASON 2023, they have made big changes. Specifically, double the number of tournaments.

Some standouts in this tournament line-up are Ludwig x Tarik Invitational 2. The first event was a bit hit amongst fans. The Guard took the first tournament, but new contenders will be keen to take that trophy next.

Fans responded to the first Ludwig event in an overwhelmingly positive manner.

One Reddit user described it as “my favorite val event so far.” Others were more impressed, saying Valorant Esports should “replace the whole league and replace them with Ludwig Tarik events from now on. This sh*t was so much fun to watch.”

Fans can expect the Ludwig x Tarik Invitational 2 to be even better and is an event to look forward to. The full Valorant OFF//SEASON 2023 line-up also boasts some exciting new locations.

But the biggest winners from the Line-up release were the Americas region. The region’s tournaments nearly tripled in size. They will be hosting a massive 17 events this year.

Valorant Esports has been showing some of its highest-level gameplay yet. And the most trash talk fans have seen yet. But big names in the Valorant community have voiced support – Tarik wants more trash talk at Valorant Champions: “We should pay them when they talk sh**.”