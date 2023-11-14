Head of APAC Valorant esports says players can expect more rest time “from 2025 onwards”

The head of Valorant esports in APAC, Jake Sin, spoke with a Korean outlet about the VCT Pacific league and said players will not get much of a break in terms of scheduling until 2025.

The 2024 Valorant esports season is set to be even busier than the first thanks to the introduction of more teams and another league in China. The tournament circuit cycle is going to be the same as last year, even with the new additions, with three international tournaments over the course of about eight months of play.

Multiple players that went through 2023, and the 2022, Valorant esports scheudles talked about feeling burned out by the experience. According to an interview with the head of Valorant esports in APAC, players will not be seeing a reprieve from the jampacked calendar until 2025.

Riot Games has a history of making plans for their esports years in advance and adjusting their schedule and formats as time goes on. Valorant esports seems to be no different.

Valorant Esports calendar set to be packed until 2025

In an interview with Asia Today, Sin explained that league management has heard concerns from players about the current way the competition is scheduled.

“Both players and league management felt that the league schedule was tight. The players also had similar thoughts about holding the competition and the league operation plan. It was a densely played season… In the case of teams that did not participate in global competitions, the problem was that the season ended early, resulting in a long break after the tight schedule. We plan to improve this problem,” he said.

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games The best Valorant teams have the least amount of rest before the next phase of competition in VCT.

Sin also said thanks to the increase in amount of teams, and thus the number of games played, the break between seasons should shorten slightly. He also committed to a change in the scheduling in the future.

“Starting from 2025, we will plan our schedule in advance and consider distributing rest time appropriately,” he said.

The Valorant esports calendar is set to start in January 2024 and will feature a Kick-Off tournament, two Masters events, two international league stages, and a World Championship all before October.