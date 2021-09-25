100 Thieves reportedly cut steel after after Valorant Masters run

100 Thieves Valorant squad has reportedly cut IGL Joshua ‘steel’ Nissan after a disappointing run by the team at the VCT Stage 3 Masters Berlin.

According to a new Upcomer report, 100T are set to replace steel for the VCT Last Chance Qualifier in October with Aaron ‘b0i’ Thao. This comes at a crucial time for 100 Thieves who will compete against nine other teams for NA’s last VCT Champions spot.

The Thieves were great at VCT Stage 3 Masters Berlin but they failed to do well enough to qualify for Champs, falling to Envy 0-2 in the Semifinals.

Like we mentioned, to fill in for steel 100T will be going with 24-year-old b0i for the time being, but whether or not he’ll be a permanent replacement remains to be seen.

Of course this has yet to be confirmed by 100T, but if true it does have some very interesting implications for the VCT North America Last chance qualifier tournament coming up on October 12.

This leaves just over two weeks for the new look 100T squad to practice together to get ready for that tournament as well, where they’ll be going up against teams who have a much longer time playing together.

The Thieves flew through VCT Masters at Berlin, only showing signs of weakness in the semis against Envy. Based on that performance dropping steel might come as a surprise to fans.

It seems pretty likely the CS veteran will be able to find a new home in Valorant esports though, considering the amount of experience steel brings to the table.