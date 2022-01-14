The Legend of Hiko: The Clutch Master Who Refuses To Quit

When it comes to clutching on Valorant, there’s no one that does it better than 100 Thieves’ Spencer ‘Hiko’ Martin, but what made him the fan-favorite player he is today?

Despite not making Valorant Champions 2021 with 100 Thieves, Hiko remains one of the most popular pros in the entire scene. His ability to beat the odds and clutch seemingly impossible to win situations has led him to pull off some of the most impressive plays in pro-Valorant.

But what was his journey in esports like up to this point, and how does he remain so calm under pressure? Join Dexerto as we take a look back at what experiences shaped the clutch master we know today.

Advertisement

Discover More: BONECOLD: “cNed is the best Jett in the world!” | VALORANT Champions Interview