Bwipo set to join FlyQuest as top laner in 2024 according to reports

Team Liquid streamer Gabriël “Bwipo” Rau has reached a verbal agreement with FlyQuest according to Sheep Esports.

The former Fnatic star who joined the organization back in 2018 made the move to North America in 2022 when he joined Team Liquid. While he helped lead the team to a Lock-In tournament victory shortly after joining, the results began to decline throughout the year.

When Team Liquid failed to make it to Worlds at the end of 2022 Bwipo decided to take a step back from professional play. This decision came after he backed out of a verbal agreement to sign with Team Vitality for 2023.

After stating that no LCS team wanted him he decided to move in a different direction and focus on content creation. Despite not wanting to start him as a top laner, Team Liquid retained Bwipo as a content creator and streamer for the organization.

Bwipo to return to professional play with FlyQuest

According to a report from Sheep Esports, Bwipo has decided to return to professional play by another verbal agreement – this time with FlyQuest.

After placing 3rd during LCS Spring FlyQuest is now rebuilding its roster from the ground up. All five original players on the roster are expected to leave the organization as hinted by Sheep Esports. The current confirmed losses so far are Korean imports Lee “VicLa” Dae-kwang and Lee “Prince” Chae-hwan.

Bwipo has not confirmed his return to professional play after spending the last year streaming. However FlyQuest has seemingly confirmed these rumors by posting an image of Bwipo to their official Twitter. Because this transaction is still not officially confirmed, we will be sure to update this space when more information becomes available.