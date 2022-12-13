G2 HooXi struck by tragedy as father dies ahead of BLAST event

Based in Lisbon, Luís Mira is Dexerto's Esports Editor and he brings more than a decade of experience covering esports and traditional sports to the team. Contact: luis.mira@dexerto.com

G2 in-game leader Rasmus ‘HooXi’ Nielsen has revealed that his father unexpectedly passed away while he was traveling to compete in the BLAST Premier World Final.

In a Twitlonger post, the Danish player revealed that he received the news shortly after landing in Abu Dhabi, where his G2 team will attend the BLAST Premier World Final.

HooXi added that he will respect his family’s wish and play at the event, noting that he hopes it will create “a distraction” for him during this extremely difficult period.

“It was very sudden as nothing seemed out of the ordinary when I said goodbye to him the night before when I left to catch my plane,” HooXi wrote.

Article continues after ad

“I feel no need to share anything about my relationship with my dad besides the fact that I loved him. The only reason I am sharing this is to let people know at the event why I might not be as excited to see them or just in general act the way I normally do.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

CS:GO community expresses support for HooXi

On Twitter, HooXi received an outpouring of support from several high-profile figures in the CS:GO community.

Former G2 CEO Carlos Rodríguez, Heroic’s Casper ‘cadiaN’ Møller, and FaZe’s Finn ‘karrigan’ Andersen, among others, all tweeted their condolences, along with a host of teams.

Article continues after ad