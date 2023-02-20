IRL Twitch streamer shocked as high-speed car crash happens right in front of them

An IRL Twitch streamer and his friend were left shocked as a high-speed car crash happened right in front of them during their recent broadcast.

As IRL streaming continues to grow in popularity on Twitch, the amount of wild experiences shown by creators has increased.

From catching the attention of one of the biggest names at Nintendo to getting hit by a car, the variety of things that could happen is endless.

IRL Twitch streamer Nezst and his friend were left shocked during their recent broadcast after a high-speed crash happened right in front of them.

IRL streamers shocked after car accident happens

During the stream on February 19, Nezst and his friend were broadcasting from the side of a bridge when the high-speed accident happened.

In the clip, a car suddenly flew past them at a high rate of speed before eventually hitting a car parked on the side of the road.

“Oh sh*t, we gotta go see that. That was a car accident. Oh, sh*t. Oh my god. No way. You guys heard that right? We gotta run, I hope everyone’s okay,” the streamer said.

Seconds later, they show the damage to both cars and reveal that the one that was hit is an older classic car.

The car, a Chevy Bel Air, was parked on the side of the bridge so the owners could do a photo shoot. There was a woman in the car when the accident happened, who they said appeared to be injured but could still walk to the side of the road.

Medical professionals treated the injured woman on the scene.

