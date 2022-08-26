Twitch reveals SUBtember 2022 deals: Save money on long-term subscriptions

Twitch’s 2022 SUBtember celebrations are just around the corner, with the platform announcing some of the initial deals they will be offering for the upcoming month.

Starting September 1, Twitch will be introducing some special promotions on the platform as part of the yearly deals they offer. The month of September, now referred to as SUBtember, will offer up exclusive subscription savings. Lead community producer Zachary Ryan recently announced the deals and broke down how the different tiers will work.

“The longer the sub, the more you save on all sub tiers on Web only. So you can get 20% off for one month subs, 25% off for three month subs and 30% off for six month subs.” Ryan did then go on to say that Twitch “may have a few more surprises for you later in this month.”

A new blog post about the SUBtember deals also offered a bit more insight into how these discounts will work. The discounts will also apply to users who choose to upgrade from Prime or Gift subs as well as extending to a multi-month subscription. In addition to this, the deal will still apply when leveling up to Tier 2 and Tier 3.

Twitch has confirmed that streamers will still be paid for a full-priced sub even if their new fans are using the reduced pricing to upgrade or subscribe.

In the blog post, Twitch highlighted the importance of subscribing and how important it is to help build up content creators and streaming on the platform.

“A sub doesn’t just support streamers. It also unlocks sub-only perks for viewers like custom emotes, badges, Channel Points multipliers, ad-free viewing (when enabled by the streamer) and sub-only chat (when enabled by the streamer.)”

For those interested in the SUBtember offers, Twitch will be launching the discounts on September 1 at 11:00am PT.