How to gift subs on Twitch: A step-by-step guide

There are multiple ways for you to support your favorite creators on Twitch, including gifting subscriptions to other viewers. Here, we’ll go over exactly how to gift subs on Twitch.

Donations and subscriptions are a crucial part of a streamer’s income and are an excellent way to support your favorite creators.

In turn, viewers get benefits when subscribing to a creator – including an awesome badge in chat, exclusive emotes, and sub-mode-only chatting privileges.

If you’re feeling extra generous with your money, you can go above and beyond by gifting subs to other viewers. So, let’s look at exactly how to gift subs on Twitch…

What are gifted subs on Twitch?

Gifted subscriptions are an additional way for generous donators to share the love by giving a random or specifically chosen viewer a paid sub.

Just like a regular subscription, gifted viewers get all the same benefits such as emotes, badges, and more.

Gifting a subscription costs the same, with the creator receiving the same amount as they would for a normal sub.

How to gift subs on Twitch

There are multiple ways for you to gift a sub on the Amazon-owned platform, with all methods relatively being easy to do.

Below is the first method to gift a sub on Twitch, which will randomly choose a member of the community:

Click on the ‘Subscribe‘ button below the stream. Head to Gift a Sub. Choose which Subscription Tier you’d like to gift. Choose the desired amount you’d like to gift between 1-100.

Users can also pick a specific viewer to gift to by clicking the ‘Gift to a Specific Viewer’ button, and choose to stay anonymous if they’d like by selecting the ‘Gift Anonymously’ option.

Alternative method to gift a sub on Twitch

Alternatively, users can gift a subscription to a specific user by clicking on their name in the chat.

See below for the full steps: