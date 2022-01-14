JiDion hits back after Twitch ban for Pokimane harassment

YouTuber JiDion has spoke out after his ban from Twitch under the harassment rules, following a hate raid of Pokimane, which ultimately caused his suspension.

On January 12, Pokimane shut off her stream early, after her chat became flooded with messages simply spamming “L + Ratio.”

The chat spammers then claimed that this was a directed hate raid from JiDion, who had sent his viewers to Pokimane’s channel – however she appeared unaware of who he was, asking, “who is JiDion? Sent people to my stream to spam… That’s embarrassing, if you get banned I’m not gonna be sad.”

JiDion is a popular YouTuber with over 3 million subscribers, who only recently began to stream on Twitch regularly, becoming a partner on January 11 – he was then banned two days later.

The ban will last two weeks, and JiDion said he would “take this L cause what I did really was [against] TOS lol.” JiDion had also made comments about Pokimane’s viewers, claiming that she had a boyfriend and that “she is not going to f**k you.”

He also changed his profile picture on Twitter to an image of Pokimane without makeup.

Twitch’s community guidelines protect streamers from targeted harassment, including harassment that takes place off Twitch. Specifically what JiDion did is described as prohibited in the guidelines:

Inciting viewers to target another person with abuse, regardless of whether the targets are on or off-Twitch

Organizing or participating in hostile raiding

Directly opening a user’s channel on stream and directing personal attacks towards them

JiDion responds to Twitch ban

Following the ban for harassment, JiDion posted on Twitter that his “hate for Pokimane” has nothing to do with gender.

I’m not like these other YouTubers imma defend myself when someone lies on me!!! My dislike for her has nothing to do with her gender but her as a person, don’t get the two confused!!!! — JiDion (@Jidion6) January 14, 2022

He continued, “Respect all women boys,” and “you have the right to stand up for yourself cause at the end of the day we’re all equal.

A number of streamers have come out in support of Pokimane, including Ludwig, Mizkif, and Myth.

“Sad how Pokimane still has to deal with misogyny and harassment in 2022,” Mizkif said. “And it’s even more sad how I have to say this publicly because people are afraid to stand up and say she’s being treated poorly because they’ll be called a “simp”.”

Ludwig also highlighted that the net outcome for JiDion will be positive, as his “comeback stream” will likely attract a lot of viewers.

JiDion is expected to return to streaming on Twitch in two weeks. In the meantime, viewers will be looking out for a YouTube video from him on the situation too.