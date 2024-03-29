Young Sheldon wedding set to drop a major bombshell

The wedding of the season is weeks away from happening on Young Sheldon, but it’s also set to drop a major bombshell.

This week, it was revealed that Georgie and Mandy’s hotly-anticipated wedding will be aired in Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 7, following a potential family feud in Episode 6.

However, the wedding episode is now going to feature a major bombshell — Meemaw’s secret gambling room in the back of the laundrette will be raided at the same time.

This key plot detail was revealed in the recently released synopsis for Episode 7, titled ‘A Proper Wedding and Skeletons in the Closet’. It reads: “Georgie and Mandy get married! Meanwhile, Meemaw’s gambling room gets raided.”

From the preview image released ahead of the wedding scene — or scenes — both Meemaw and boyfriend Dale will be present at Georgie and Mandy’s nuptials, meaning she likely has no idea about the raid until after the fact.

Fans have also noticed another key detail in the image: the fact that Sheldon is nowhere to be seen. “Sheldon was raiding MeeMaw’s gambling room. Seriously, poor MeeMaw. She can’t catch a break,” one fan posted on Reddit.

So far in Season 7, Meemaw has poured all of her efforts into the gambling room after losing her house to the Medford tornado, also prompting her to move into Dale’s house.

However, this all might be for another reason. “I’m sure you already know this, but the girl who plays Missy said that the Warner Ranch set, where they film the exterior shots, was scheduled to be demolished. The writers had to get rid of Meemaw’s house because that specific house wasn’t going to be rebuilt somewhere else for the last season of YS,” another fan explained.

Young Sheldon Season 7 continues on CBS until May 16, 2024. Catch up with plenty more great TV shows to stream this month in the meantime.