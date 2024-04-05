Young Sheldon fans shocked by “impeccable rizz” in viral mewing TikTok

Young Sheldon fans have lost their minds over a viral mewing video on TikTok, praising one member of the cast for their “impeccable rizz.”

The Young Sheldon cast are no strangers to TikTok — but their latest clip has had fans losing their minds. Indulging in the viral mewing challenge, actors Iain Armitage (Sheldon) and Wyatt McClure (Billy) have racked up over 22 million views in a matter of days.

In the clip, Armitage and McClure can be seen pressing one finger to their jawbones in an action known as “mewing.” Taking off as a TikTok trend in recent weeks, mewing is considered to be a “do-it-yourself facial restructuring method,” aiming to make a person’s jawline look both tighter and slimmer.

However, the trend has recently been called out for being “problematic,” having picked up steam in high schools across the world.

While McClure has made a name for himself posting funny videos, many fans have been taken aback by seeing “Sheldon” engage in the challenge.

“Sheldon’s got rizz, that mewing is impeccable,” one comment reads. Others agreed, with one writing, “Sheldon mewing is unmatched,” and another saying, “We have Young Sheldon mewing!!!! OMG.”

The cast is currently still filming Young Sheldon Season 7, wrapping up the final scenes before the series closes out for good on May 16.

“I’m literally watching Young Sheldon right now,” added one fan, while another couldn’t believe “We have Young Sheldon mewing before GTA6.”

Young Sheldon Season 7 continues on CBS until May 16, 2024. Make sure to catch up with plenty more great TV shows to stream this month.