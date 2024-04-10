Yellowstone star is certain their unexpected character will be in finale

While some Yellowstone stars won’t be showing up in the final episodes of Taylor Sheridan’s show, one previous cast member would be shocked if they didn’t.

Yellowstone cast member and country music star Lainey Wilson has been vocal about wanting to return in Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2. She’s so certain that her character Abby is set to come back to Taylor Sheridan’s show, that she’d be “shocked” if it didn’t happen.

Wilson first appeared as Abby back in the first half of Season 5, as a fictional country singer hired to perform on the Dutton Ranch during John Dutton’s inauguration party. Talking about a potential comeback, Wilson made it known that she’d be very surprised if Abby didn’t have a spot in the final episodes.

“I’ll be honest with you. I’d be shocked,” Wilson told ET. “And I think how Taylor Sheridan writes his stories, and he just has a beautiful way of bringing things back and letting things go. I’ll be shocked. So, we’ll see what happens.”

Back in February, during the Grammy Awards, she also told ET: “I’m ready for it, I’ll tell you that. I’m waiting to see what’s happening. I told Taylor Sheridan, ‘You give me the call and I’ll be there.'”

During Abby’s brief tenure in Yellowstone Season 5, she catches the eye of ranch hand Ryan. He takes a liking to the singer and shows it by literally lassoing her. She also has a discussion with Beth Dutton about the pros and cons of dating cowboys.

While Abby made an impact with Ryan, her character didn’t get entangled in any of the wider Yellowstone plot points. As such, it would be an unusual choice for Sheridan to prioritize getting her into the final episodes, given how much else he has to wrap up.

According to Wilson, the role was actually written specifically for her. Prior to her joining the cast, some of her songs — including ‘Workin’ Overtime’, ‘Straight Up Sideways’, and ‘Small Town Girl’ — were featured in the Yellowstone soundtrack.

