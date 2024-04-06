Yellowstone spinoff actor found dead at 27

Cole Brings Plenty, who appeared in the Yellowstone spinoff 1923, has been found dead at age 27.

The 1923 cast member was reported missing earlier this week. On March 2, the Lawrence Police Department released a statement requesting information on Cole Brings Plenty’s whereabouts in connection with a domestic violence case.

On April 5, the police department released the following statement: “On April 5, 2024, at approximately 11:45 a.m, deputies were dispatched to the area of 200th and Homestead Lane in reference to an unoccupied vehicle. Deputies checked the area and discovered a deceased male in the wooded area away from the vehicle. The deceased male has been identified as Cole Brings Plenty, 27.”

Police have not specified the cause of death.

Earlier on March 2, the Lawrence Police Department wrote: “Lawrence Police have submitted an affidavit to the District Attorney for the arrest of Cole Brings Plenty after an incident Sunday morning at an apartment in Lawrence. We’ve identified him as the suspect, have probable cause for his arrest, and issued an alert to area agencies.

“This incident involves allegations of domestic violence, which limits the amount of information we can share to protect the victim. No further details will be provided. Brings Plenty’s family has contacted officers, expressed concern, and reported him as a missing person.”

Cole Brings Plenty played Pete Plenty Clouds on the Yellowstone spinoff, 1923. He was also the nephew of Mo Brings Plenty (a member of the main Yellowstone cast). His father, Joe Brings Plenty, released the following on April 5.

“I am deeply saddened to confirm that my son, Cole, has been found and is no longer with us. We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone for the prayers and positive thoughts you sent for Cole.

“We would also like to thank everyone who came to walk beside us as we searched for my son and provided the resources we needed to expand our search areas. I learned this week how many people knew the goodness in Cole’s heart and loved him.”

Alongside his work in 1923, Cole Brings Plenty also appeared in Into the Wild Frontier and The Tall Tales of Jim Bridger.