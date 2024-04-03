Yellowstone actor reported as “missing person” and wanted by police

Police are currently searching for an actor who appeared in the Yellowstone spinoff 1923, who they say is a suspect in a case.

Cole Brings Plenty (nephew of Yellowstone’s Mo Brings Plenty) appeared in the 1923 cast as Pete Plenty Clouds back in 2023. In the Yellowstone spinoff, Pete is the son of Hank, a sheep herder who Teonna Rainwater encounters after she escapes from the abusive boarding school. After his father dies, Pete is tasked with accompanying Teonna.

On March 2, Brings Plenty was reported as a missing person after missing an appointment with his agent, which was stated as being “uncharacteristic for him”. A flier was shared on Mo Brings Plenty’s Instagram, saying that he was last seen in the early hours of March 31.

On the same day, Lawrence Kansas Police Department released a statement on Facebook, requesting information on the whereabouts of Cole Brings Plenty in connection with a domestic violence case.

The post read: “Lawrence Police have submitted an affidavit to the District Attorney for the arrest of Cole Brings Plenty after an incident Sunday morning at an apartment in Lawrence. We’ve identified him as the suspect, have probable cause for his arrest, and issued an alert to area agencies.

“Officers responded to reports of a female screaming for help, but the suspect fled before officers arrived. The investigation identified Brings Plenty and traffic cameras showed him leaving the city immediately after the incident, traveling southbound on 59 Highway.

“This incident involves allegations of domestic violence, which limits the amount of information we can share to protect the victim. No further details will be provided. Brings Plenty’s family has contacted officers, expressed concern, and reported him as a missing person.”

It was not yet confirmed whether the actor would be returning to reprise his role in 1923 Season 2 before the incident.