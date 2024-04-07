Yellowstone’s most “overlooked” character is finally getting appreciation

With so much focus usually given to the Duttons, it’s nice to see an underappreciated Yellowstone character finally getting some love from fans.

Thanks to the perfectly melodramatic ways of Taylor Sheridan’s show, it’s a difficult task for any fan to pick out their favorite Yellowstone characters. Frankly, most of them end up being criticized for one reason or another, and one bunkhouse boy who’s received plenty of flack from viewers is Walker.

Walker gets his spot in Yellowstone back in Season 1, and goes on to be a featured member of the ranch hands. But not everyone is appreciative of his guitar-slinging, morally-high ways. Despite being a cowboy who wears the Y brand, Walker quickly becomes resentful of the Dutton’s illegal activities, and as such, fans have rejected him in in the past.

But over on Reddit, Walker is getting a newfound appreciation from fans. Previously, he’s been accused of being over-dramatic and unrealistic about his position on the ranch. But now, fans are cutting him some slack.

“Walker is a great character because he is basically a shadow,” said one user. “He lurks in the background just playing his guitar and seems so easy-going. But he’s not, he is a thorn in the sides of Rip and Lloyd.

“He knew when he got the brand what that meant and he accepted it and then rebelled against it. That is his character arc, to be the thorn and rub everyone the wrong way. That’s why I love his character. He is the one that is often overlooked and he is not afraid of the Duttons. He talked up to John and Kayce.”

Another comment said: “He wasn’t brainwashed and just wanted to do his job without becoming a murderer. I like Rip, but he’s basically got a massive case of Stockholm syndrome and Walker pointed that out.”

“I love Rip and Lloyd but I’m 100% on Walker’s side when it comes their feud,” a third added. “Walker literally did nothing wrong.”

“I said it before and I say it again: he is the cowboy version of a drama queen,” wrote another. “There is a little sassy mean girl in him and I love his snarky comments and the grin. He is treading the line, knowing exactly what he can get away with.”

Fingers crossed Walker can keep the good graces of fans when Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 rolls around!