Where is Yellowjackets filmed? Filming locations

Yellowjackets takes place in the dark setting of The Wilderness, but where is it actually filmed for Season 2? Here’s a breakdown of the main filming locations in Yellowjackets.

Yellowjackets Season 2 finally finished today, and boy did it end in a blaze of glory – literally. We loved this new season, and you can read our coverage of it here.

The official plot of the show is as thus: “Wildly talented high school girls’ soccer players descend into savage clans after their plane crashes in the remote northern wilderness. Twenty-five years later, they discover that what began in the wild is far from over. They brought the darkness back with them.”

This Wilderness is a character in and of itself, so filming locations are naturally a big part of the Yellowjackets series. So where was the show filmed? Read on to find out.

Yellowjackets setting and filming locations

While most of Season 1 was shot in British Columbia and Los Angeles, Season 2 of Yellowjackets was mainly filmed in metro Vancouver, though some filming locations remain the same.

Below, you’ll find a list of the different locations seen in the series. We’ll be covering the main locations as seen in Season 2, so not every odd street will be included. But don’t worry, there’s plenty of fun spots to check out if you keep reading.

Bridge Studios

Paramount+

While many of the Wilderness scenes in Season 1 were actually filmed outside – that being the grounds of Panther Paintball in Surrey – putting its cast into a winter environment was probably not the best idea for Season 2, and thus most of the ’90s timeline takes place in Bridge Studios in British Columbia.

The main set of a wooden cabin is surrounded by a fake snowy forest around it – though 30% of the trees are real, and suspended from the ceiling. The production also involves a lot of snow, in fact so much fake snow was used in Season 2 that British Columbia ran out, and more had to be ordered from Alberta.

Showtime

As explained by production designer Margaret Ready to IndieWire: “There’s a kind of photo backdrop around the stage. It’s challenging enough to build a forest that people have seen already, [and then] to just make the trees look real on stage. So we’re trying to match our forest, and then there’s the layer of the snow.”

Alberta Rockies

Paramount+

While most of filming took place on a set, some of the hunting scenes were filmed in real wilderness locations. Season 2 spent two days shooting Natalie and Travis in the Alberta Rockies, as they attempted to find food for the group. Fun fact, this is also where Di-Caprio’s Oscar Winning movie The Revenant was filmed.

This location was hard to film in for the cast, as explained by Sophie Thatcher, who plays Natalie. She told Vulture: “Working in Alberta was probably the most physically taxing. We were actually going through the snow and I thought I was gonna get frostbite at one point. They had these warming tents – they were very prepared for everything – but it was excruciating.”

This sentiment was seconded by Ready to IndieWire: “The most painful day for us on the show was when a freak snowstorm hit Vancouver. We were shooting two units on Monday, and over the weekend [before the shoot], we had to remove real snow from our present timeline location while adding fake snow to the past timeline location.”

Camp Howdy in Belcarra

Paramount+

The fictional Camp Green Pine, aka the location of Lottie’s cult Sunshine Honey, actually takes place at the YMCA Camp Howdy in Belcarra.

This was also the location used to film the banquet scene, in which the Yellowjackets imagined a feast as they chowed down on Jackie.

While this location may be a fictional source of cannibalism, police investigations and actual murder, Camp Howdy is much more upbeat in real life, and is actually a popular wedding destination.

2400 Court Motel

Paramount+

Due to a precarious relationships with drugs and alcohol, Natalie is only able to live in a motel for most of the series. We don’t spend a lot of time here this season – as she is dragged off to Lottie’s compound at the end of Season 1, but it’s still a used location.

The interiors are filmed on a sound stage, but when we Misty hanging around outside investigating, it’s the mid-century 2400 Court Motel on Kingsway in Vancouver.

This is an actual working motel where guests can stay, but online reviews are mixed at best, and if it’s anything like it is in the series, where clerks don’t care if you go missing or not, perhaps you may not want to stay there.

Finch’s Tea House

Paramount+

A tea house where characters – mainly Natalie – frequent is the Finch’s Tea House, located at 353 West Pender Street in Central Vancouver.

It’s a real tea house that sells baguette sandwiches and various beverages. In fact, a news story about the show filming in said tea shop was released prior to Yellowjacket’s debut.

Other Yellowjackets filming locations

Walter’s boat is located at the fictional Potter’s Island Marina, which is filmed at the Shelter Island Marina and Boatyard in Richmond.

Taissa’s son, Sammy, attends Parkside Elementary School, which is filmed at General Wolfe Elementary in Vancouver.

The mall which Lottie travels to in a vision is the Amazing Brentwood shopping center in Burnaby.

Van’s retro movie shop “While you were streaming” was filmed at the Village Bikes store at 12071 First Ave in Richmond.

Callie Matt Saracusa go bowling at the Grandview Lanes in Vancouver.

Taissa’s home exterior is the Warehouse Studio at 100 Powell Street in Gastown, Vancouver.

