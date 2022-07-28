Wyatt Russell hasn’t been called about Marvel’s Thunderbolts movie

Cameron Frew . Last updated: Jul 28, 2022

Wyatt Russell still hasn’t received a call about playing US Agent in Thunderbolts, Marvel’s villain team-up movie.

DC has its Suicide Squad, Marvel has the Thunderbolts. While there are different iterations of both teams, they’re broadly similar; groups of anti-heroes and villains who work together to do some good… most of the time.

Following earlier reports, Thunderbolts was recently announced by Kevin Feige at San Diego Comic-Con. It’s clearly set to be a pivotal film in the MCU, as it’ll cap off Phase Five before Phase Six begins with Fantastic Four.

However, at the time of writing, it’s uncertain which rogues we’ll see make up the Thunderbolts team. Many have presumed Russell’s casting, but he’s yet to receive a call from Marvel.

Wyatt Russell is waiting on a call about Marvel’s Thunderbolts

Russell played John Walker in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the government’s official replacement for Captain America following Steve Rogers, despite Sam Wilson being given the shield. He was a disaster, frankly, and ended up becoming US Agent under Valentina Allegra de Fontaine’s command.

In an interview with The Digital Fix around the UK release of Lodge 49, Russell spoke about his past work with Thunderbolts director Jake Schreier on the show, and whether we can expect him to return to the MCU.

Disney+ Wyatt Russell is expected to return in Thunderbolts.

When asked if he’d been contacted, he said: “No, I’m still waiting. I know they’re doing it. I know that they’re planning it. I gotta imagine that there’s something in there for me.

“But yeah, until you get that true actual prompt, like, ‘Okay, this is your start date. And this is when you’re coming, and this is when you rent your house, and this is when logistically you need to start setting up to do these things.’ That’s when I shift my mindset to going to do that, you know?

“Other than that, before you get that call, things can change on a dime; you never know.”

Wyatt Russell says Thunderbolts director will be “incredible”

Russell praised Schreier, who earlier directed six episodes of Lodge 49. “I am so biased, but like you couldn’t have dreamt of a better person,” he said.

“He has such a tender quality to who he is as a person. But I think in all of his movies, like Robot and Frank, like his way of dealing with relationships is always great. I think his structures are always on point.”

No casting has been announced thus far for Thunderbolts, but Russell and Florence Pugh’s Yelena are the most likely stars, alongside Daniel Brühl as Baron Zemo.

Thunderbolts is due for release on July 26, 2024.