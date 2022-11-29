Will Smith “respects” fans not ready to see his new film in light of infamous Oscars slap

Eleni is a Melbourne-based journalist. She covers gaming and TV and Movies for Dexerto and is a regular on gaming radio show Player One SYN. A big Nintendo fan (with a Triforce tattoo to prove it), she is also passionate about covering Queer and female representation. Contact Eleni at eleni.thomas@dexerto.com

When promoting his new film Emancipation, actor Will Smith addressed the hesitation of those who are still grappling with his actions from the Oscars, expressing how he hopes he is given a second chance.

During the 2022 Oscar ceremony, Will Smith found himself at the center of a major controversy after the actor went up on stage and slapped comedian Chris Rock when he made a joke about Will’s wife Jada.

The moment caused a raucous online debate and has been a big point of contention ever since. Particularly because Will Smith was then awarded the Oscar for Best Actor after having attacked Chris Rock.

Since then, Will Smith has apologized for his actions and kept a relatively low profile, avoiding interviews and the celebrity sphere. However, he now has a new movie on the way, Emancipation, and has begun doing press for the film.

In a recent interview, Will Smith was asked about the Oscars incident and what his opinion is on those who are refusing to watch his new film because of his previous actions and behavior.

“I completely understand that if…someone is not ready, I would absolutely respect that and allow them their space to not be ready,” began Smith. “My deepest hope is that my actions don’t penalize my team.”

Will Smith’s new film Emancipation is set to release on December 9, 2022.