Will Rose return to Doctor Who?

Rose was an important character in the 60th Anniversary Specials, but will she return for future Doctor Who episodes?

The recently ended Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials brought us a ton of new and old faces, including Catherine Tate as Donna Noble, David Tennant as the Doctor, Neil Patrick Harris as the Toymaker, and Yasmin Finney as new character Rose.

While there have been some controversial conversations surrounding the character’s (and the actor’s) identity, Rose has become a new favorite for a number of fans, so much so that people are wondering if she will return. And now, Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies has chimed in.

We should make it clear that in this article we’re referring to Rose as played by Yasmin Finney, Donna’s daughter, as opposed to Rose Tyler, played by Billie Piper. You can check out if Piper has been in Doctor Who lately here.

Russell T. Davies confirms that Rose will return to Doctor Who

Yasmin Finney, best known for her role in Netflix‘s Heartstopper, appeared in the recent Doctor Who Anniversary Specials as Donna’s daughter. Specifically she starred in the first special, titled “The Star Beast” which also featured Miriam Margolyes as the alien Beep the Meep.

As we now know from the ending of the final special, “The Giggle”, both David Tennant and Donna Noble could potentially return in future episodes, so does that mean the same for Rose?

Well, when speaking to Entertainment Weekly, showrunner and executive producer Russel T. Davies revealed that the specials will not be the last time that we ever see Rose.

“I was writing a trans character who’s a teenager, part of a London family, of mixed race, and that’s an unusual set of conditions for a character to meet,” he explained. “The list of people who would audition for that is not very long. Along came Yasmin, and we just closed the door after that, because there she was! She’s absolutely terrific, and she has more appearances to come, simply because I adore working with her.”

Though for now Davies will likely be focusing on introducing us to new companion Ruby Sunday, played by Millie Gibson, who will be joining the already regenerated Doctor, played by Ncuti Gatwa, in the upcoming Christmas Special, titled “The Church on Ruby Road.” Check out the trailer below:

Doctor Who will return to BBC iPlayer and Disney+ on Christmas Day. Classic episodes of Doctor Who are also available on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Doctor Who content here.