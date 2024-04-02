What is Wildflower about? Plot, where to watch & more

Wildflower has taken off on TikTok — here’s everything you need to know about the movie, including plot and where to watch.

Regardless of whether it’s on social media, Rotten Tomatoes, or the Netflix streaming chart, plenty of movies gain a second wave of popularity years after they are first released.

In the case of Wildflower, the sudden surge of interest is thanks to TikTok, with clips sprouting up all across the platform.

First released in 2022, here’s everything you need to know about Wildflower, including its plot and where to watch it.

What is Wildflower about?

Wildflower is based on a true story, following Bea Johnson from birth to graduation as she navigates life with two intellectually disabled parents.

Article continues after ad

The full synopsis reads “Bea is the daughter of two intellectually disabled parents Sharon and Derek, and during her senior year in high school Bea is left comatose. Through flashbacks, the story explores aspects of her life, including a romantic relationship with fellow student Ethan.”

Article continues after ad

In an interview at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival [via Borrowing Tape], director Matt Smukler explained that the story is based on his own family, starting life as a documentary.

“The documentary is actually about my niece, Christina,” he explained “And, so she’s this exceptional kid. And obviously, I’m biased, but I think everybody started to come to that same conclusion after seeing some of this footage. And, I wasn’t planning on doing this, I wasn’t planning on taking the documentary and making it into a feature.

Article continues after ad

“I think at the end of the day, this is really a coming-of-age story about a girl who just happens to be in a fairly unique family dynamic, but really going through all the same things that lots of us go through.”

Wildflower cast: Who’s in it?

The Wildflower cast includes Kiernan Shipka, Charlie Plummer, and Jean Smart.

The full cast list includes:

Kiernan Shipka as Bambi “Bea” Johnson

Dash Mihok as Derek Johnson

Charlie Plummer as Ethan

Jean Smart as Peg

Brad Garrett as Earl

Alexandra Daddario as Joy

Samantha Hyde as Sharon Johnson

Jacki Weaver as Loretta

Erika Alexander as Mary

Reid Scott as Ben

Victor Rasuk as Mr. Vasquez

Kannon Omachi as Nia

Chris Mulkey as Hal

Debut actor Samantha Hyde told the Mary Sue about her character Sharon: “I think a lot of us actors can focus on the dark parts of the world, and playing a character who is able to see the bright side so much of the time helped motivate me to push myself to be a better person.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Is Wildflower worth watching?

According to Rotten Tomatoes, Wildflower has a rating of 63%, with an audience score of 93%.

Wendy Ide at Screen International wrote: “The picture explores the chaos and confusion of extended families which find themselves with a common goal but no consensus on how to achieve it. It practically vibrates with the force of its good intentions.”

John Serba at Decider agreed: “Wildflower navigates the thornier aspects of its subject matter reasonably well, which balances out its corny sentiment and broad characterizations. As heavy-handed coming-of-age stories go, it could be worse…”

However, Teo Bugbee at the New York Times differed: “Wildflower is a nervy sit, a movie that eventually makes its way toward acceptance, but only after putting its disabled characters through the trial of dehumanizing questions.”

Article continues after ad

Where to watch Wildflower

Wildflower can be streamed directly on Hulu.

You can also rent or buy the movie on Prime Video, Vudu, Apple TV+.

For viewers outside of the US, Wildflower can still be accessed on both Prime Video and Apple TV+.

Article continues after ad

Check out even more amazing movies to stream this month, horror classics, and what’s happening in the world of true crime.

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.