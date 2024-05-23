Thanks to the finale, we know why Martha called Donny Baby Reindeer in the Netflix series about Richard Gadd’s experience with stalking.

Baby Reindeer has lots of unnerving content, but it has become one of the streaming service‘s best TV shows of 2024. It’s now one of the most-watched Netflix series, too.

The series is a lot to take in, given all the wild twists and turns in the story and the media circus around it in the real world.

If you missed a couple of details from the Baby Reindeer ending, here’s why Martha gave Donny that nickname.

Why did Martha call Donny Baby Reindeer?

Donny reminded Martha of a stuffed reindeer toy from her childhood.

As seen in the clip above, towards the end of the series finale, Donny entered a pub, sat at the bar, and ordered a drink while listening to voicemails Martha left on his phone.

Martha recounted her childhood in one of the messages and said a “baby reindeer” toy from her youth reminded her of Donny.

“I had this wee cuddly toy when I was young. Went with me everywhere,” she said. “Earliest memory I have, I think, was Christmas time. This old photo of me, sitting with this paper hat on my head and this baby reindeer beside me.”

“Well, you are the spit of that reindeer. The same nose. Same eyes. Same cute wee bum. It means so much to me. You mean so much to me.”

We watched as Donny’s eyes welled up with tears while listening when the trauma he went through really sunk in.

In Fiona Harvey’s Piers Morgan interview, she refuted the show’s dramatized events, saying she never sent more than “a handful of emails” and no voicemails to Gadd.

