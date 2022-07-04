Who plays Hercules in Thor: Love and Thunder? MCU debut reportedly leaked

Cameron Frew . 1 day ago

Hercules may be the next god to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe, according to a recent Thor: Love and Thunder leak.

When the MCU debuted with Iron Man in 2008, its world was one of warlords, megalomaniacs, and genius billionaire playboy philanthropists. Then came Thor, which introduced gods of thunder, mischief, war, and wisdom, and The Avengers, which teased a whole new breed of Titan.

Fast-forward to now, and the franchise is home to all sorts of gods and monsters, whether it’s the humungous, cosmos-faring Celestials from Eternals, Khonshu and the other Egyptian gods in Moon Knight, or most powerful of all, Uatu the Watcher.

Soon, we’re set to see the arrival of one of the best-known heroes in all of ancient mythology: Hercules.

While this leak is unconfirmed, it’s a major spoiler for Thor: Love and Thunder, so you’ve been warned…

Marvel Studios Thor: Love and Thunder will reportedly introduce a major new god to the MCU.

Who plays Hercules in Thor: Love and Thunder?

Thor: Love and Thunder sees the return of Chris Hemsworth’s titular god, alongside Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie, and the debuts of Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor and Christian Bale as the “terrifying” Gorr the God Butcher.

However, according to footage leaked online, there’s another god joining the mix: Hercules, played by none other than Ted Lasso’s Brett Goldstein.

Apple TV+ Brett Goldstein will reportedly play Thor’s rival, Hercules.

Reportedly, it’s revealed in the post-credits scene, with Russell Crowe’s Zeus sending Hercules to kill Thor after the events of the film.

The clip floating around has clearly been filmed on a phone at a screening, and it’s highly pixellated with poor sound. However, it appears to have been backed by others online who’ve seen the film prior to its release, so Goldstein’s casting seems to be the real deal.

Who is Hercules in the Marvel universe?

Hercules first debuted in Avengers #10, though it wasn’t until his first formal appearance in Journey into Mystery Annual #1 that he was established as a rival to Thor. “Whatever Thor canst do – Hercules can accomplish more mightily,” he once said.

In the comics, he was born a half-Olympian god from his dad, Zeus, and his human mother, Alcmena. He’s had a long history of varying adventures, serving alongside the Avengers and taking part in the Civil War and Secret Invasion events.

Marvel Comics Hercules is expected to face off with Thor in the next film.

As for his powers, Hercules boasts godlike strength, speed, agility, and reflexes, not to mention immortality. Basically, we can expect him to give Thor a run for his money when they inevitably face off in a fifth film down the line.

Thor: Love and Thunder hits cinemas this week on July 7 in the UK, and July 8 in the US.