Who do we see killed at the start of 3 Body Problem on Netflix? Opening scene explained

3 Body Problem on Netflix starts on a somber note with a brutal death in front of a rabid crowd. But just who is the man being killed on stage? Here’s the rundown.

3 Body Problem opens amidst a chaotic chapter in Ye Wenjie’s life, one that dramatically influences not only her immediate future, but the course of humanity for generations to come.

Witnessing a catastrophic event is how her story begins and how the events of Liu Cixin’s novel trilogy begin at large. Now adapted for the silver screen by the Game of Thrones showrunners, we witness this event in greater detail than ever before.

But exactly who is the man on stage during the opening scene? Why is he being assaulted and how does it impact the overarching narrative of 3 Body Problem? Read on for the full explanation. Warning: spoilers ahead!

Who do we see killed at the start of 3 Body Problem?

The man brutally assaulted and eventually killed at the start of 3 Body Problem is Ye Zhetai, father of Ye Wenjie. A physics professor in Beijing, his teachings on the theory of relativity among other foundational scientific concepts land him in hot water.

In 1966, China is in the midst of its violent Cultural Revolution. Zhetai, largely seen as a counter-revolutionary, is captured by the communist forces after his wife Shao Lin turns him in.

The communist authorities we see on stage — along with the hundreds of civilians in the crowd — are seeking to quash many of the ideas Zhetai brings into focus in his line of work, even if he is not directly supporting them and merely acknowledging their import.

Entirely convinced in their behavior, chants of “Rebellion is just, Revolution is righteous,” ring out. Spurning the young authorities on stage, they grow impassioned and take their physical assault perhaps further than intended, ultimately murdering Zhetai in front of the raucous crowd, along with his daughter Wenjie too, who watches on in utter shock.

Netflix Ye Wenji looks on in absolute terror as her perception of humanity is forever altered.

Witnessing the murder of her father at the hands of rebellious youth and facilitated by her own mother no less, Wenjie is changed forevermore in this moment. It’s worth bearing this character-defining chapter in her life when considering her actions in the years to come, as we soon see throughout the following episodes of 3 Body Problem on Netflix.

3 Body Problem is now available to stream on Netflix.