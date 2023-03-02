Where & when can I watch the Crunchyroll 2023 Anime Awards?

The Crunchyroll 2023 Anime Awards are almost here, but where and when can you watch it? Here’s a handy guide for you.

Crunchyroll has long been the top worldwide distributor of anime, so its annual Anime Awards event is an exciting time for many fans of the medium, especially since they themselves are able to vote.

As stated by the official website, “It’s almost time for the 2023 Anime Awards, and we can’t wait to share what’s in store with the entire world!”

For those who don’t know how the awards are going down, or where to watch them, read on, as we’ll explain how and when you can find out who wins!

Where can I watch the 2023 Crunchyroll Anime Awards?

The winners of the Crunchyroll 2023 Anime Awards will be revealed during a live ceremony in Tokyo, Japan, on March 4. But for those not in Tokyo, Crunchyroll will also broadcast the event on their Twitch channel.

As stated by Crunchyroll, “Since 2017, this global event has annually recognized anime’s finest series and films. This year, the Grand Winner in each category will be revealed at our in-person awards show from the Grand Prince Hotel New Takanawa in Tokyo, Japan on March 4, 2023!”

Archives of the 2023 Anime Awards will also be made available after the show, if you’re not able to catch it live. Here’s where you can watch based on what languages you speak and/or where you live:

What time do the Crunchyroll Anime Awards go live?

The 2023 Anime Awards live event will run on Crunchyroll’s Twitch channel from 6:30pm – 8:30pm JST. So when you can watch it live depends on your location. Here’s a rundown of the times for each time-zone:

1:30am PT

4:30am ET

6:30am Brazil

9:30am UK

10:30am Central European Summer Time

3pm India Standard Time

8:30pm Australia

10:30pm New Zealand

The event, which is hosted by Sally Amaki and Jon Kabira, will feature more than just the awards – if you’re wanting to know who’s nominated, click here – there’ll be plenty of other things to enjoy. There’ll be lots of guests, ranging from Finn Wolfhard to Sykkunno, and even a live performance of Jujitsu Kaisen’s ending sequence song, which you can check out below:

Ultimately, it’s set to be a very fun time, which will hopefully justify the strange hour that you may have to watch the event at.

For more information about the Crunchyroll 2023 Anime Awards, click HERE.