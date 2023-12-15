Death’s Game: All reincarnation characters’ stories explained

TVING and Amazon Prime Video have released a tantalizing supernatural K-drama tying together Death and reincarnation as Choi Yi-jae (Seo In-guk) finds himself living the lives of 12 different people as punishment in Death’s Game- here’s a breakdown of all the characters.

In the K-drama, Yi-jae isn’t having the best stroke of luck when he’s unable to secure a job and loses his girlfriend. Fed up with life and its many misfortunes toward him, he decides to die by suicide. But it’s not that simple.

His actions and ability to throw away his life anger Death (Park So-dam). Wanting to teach Yi-jae a lesson for making fun of death, he’ll have to go through reincarnation. He will be reincarnated 12 times, each time as a different person.

The catch? Each person is also on the brink of their own death. If Yi-jae can stop it, he can live out his life as that person. Death’s Game has a coveted list of Korean actors as reincarnated characters with their own stories to tell. Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Contents:

Choi Yi-jae

TVING

As the main character, Yi-jae’s storyline drives the K-drama forward. Episode 1 begins with him on his way to an interview when receiving a call from his girlfriend. She’s adamant that he’ll get it – until a man purposely walks into traffic, gets hit, and lands in front of Yi-jae. A bad omen? It’s revealed he’s been jobless for seven years after that and only able to work part-time jobs.

Yi-jae is at another interview. He doesn’t impress two of the interviewees. However, he does when it comes to the boss, who understands his tenacity to work hard and get various certifications despite having lost his father at a young age. But the drama doesn’t end there. At the end of the interview, he gets a call from a friend.

He’s informed that their other friend had scammed them out of all their money in a false investment. Going to see his girlfriend, he sees her returning home with another man. Angered by the day’s events and his girlfriend giving him money, he breaks up with her. He claims he has made her suffer enough.

Yi-jae also returns to find himself kicked out of his apartment. The final straw – he dies by suicide and wakes up as a new person, meets Death, and learns the terms of his punishment. If he fails, he’ll go to hell.

Park Jin-tae

TVING

Death’s Game introduces the reincarnation character Park Jin-tae (Choi Si-won). He’s Yi-jae’s first reincarnation, who wakes up in a luxury private jet wearing a nice tailored suit. The plane goes through turbulence but stabilizes. In the bedroom, a shining stone appears and goes to Yi-jae.

Park Jin-tae is 33 years old. He’s the second son of Taekang’s CEO and grew up in a life of privilege and wealth. But Jin-tae also grew up with a competitive edge, especially toward his older brother. In fact, he was named successor of the company after beating his big bro. It just so happens that Taekang is the company Yi-jae has been trying to work for.

Jin-tae’s story is short-lived as the jet engine is engulfed in flames. The plane breaks apart and kills the pilot and the crew. As the jet is engulfed in flames, Jin-tae dies, and Yi-jae has completed one of his reincarnations.

Song Jae-seop

TVING

Shortly after Jin-tae perishes, Yi-jae wakes up in hell again with Death. He’s made to realize the gravity of what hell is really like and for having made fun of death. Death pushes him into his next reincarnation as Song Jae-seop (Sung Hoon), who has just jumped out of a plane after skydiving.

The same glowing stone appears. Jae-seop is 38 years old and loves extreme sports. Because of this, he’s lived his life on the edge and close to danger. He’s even got four Guinness World Records. The scenario Yi-jae has fallen into is extreme. Jae-seop will attempt the impossible and skydive without a parachute 8,000 feet from the ground.

His goal is to land in a netted target for his sponsor to give him three billion in cash. Taking on Jae-seop’s confidence, Yi-jae attempts the stunt thinking it’ll work. Instead, he crash lands into a bloody mess on the pavement.

Kwon Hyuk-soo

TVING

Returning to Death, Yi-jae sees no reason to continue her punishment. But Death wants him to learn a lesson and shoots him into his next reincarnation. The next reincarnation character in Death’s Game is a student named Kwon Hyuk-soo (Kim Kang-hoon).

Hyuk-soo is 17 years old and lost his father when he was five. His mother became the sole breadwinner to provide for her son. In return, Hyuk-soo studied harder, but hated school due to his bullies. He’s kept it a secret to protect his mother. School became his own personal hell, and hoping to stop his bully, he threatened to jump off the roof. But his bully only made things worse.

Yi-jae tries to fight off Hyuk-soo’s bully to stop him for good, but fails. Hyuk-soo’s story reminds him of his own, having been raised by a single mother. Hoping to change the game, Yi-jae tries to turn the bully’s right-hand man against him. But it doesn’t work, as the bully is under the protection of a stronger senior.

The right-hand man begins to see reason and refuses to help when Yi-jae pours noodles on the bully, embarrassing him. Wanting revenge, he tells his senior to go after him. The senior realizes that Hyuk-soo’s only a wimpy kid and scolds the bully. The bully loses all power. So, how does Hyuk-soo die?

After meeting his school bully, who is now drunk, he goes home and is almost struck by a truck. He hears someone call for him as it leaves and is struck in the head by the bully, getting beaten to death.

Lee Ju-hun

TVING

The next reincarnation character in Death’s Game is a bit more interesting. Yi-jae wakes up as Lee Ju-hun (Jang Seung-jo) as he’s being waterboarded and restrained by a group of thugs. Before they put a screwdriver through his eye, the glowing stone appears. Ju-hun is 35 years old and is known as a ‘fixer.’ The gang he works for is global and a secret organization in the criminal world.

As a fixer, he “fixes” all of his client’s problems – even if it means murder. His story? He seems to have fallen in love with one of the club’s female workers. Stealing money from his boss to leave together, he’s ambushed before meeting her. The scene shifts back to him being held hostage, breaking free, and killing all the henchmen.

But Yi-jae doesn’t want to live as a fixer and realizes he must find the money to escape Death. A high-speed pursuit occurs with Yi-jae on a motorcycle. He’s able to escape and meet with the girl. After telling her where the money is, she betrays him and shoots him dead.

Cho Tae-sang

TVING

Onto the next reincarnation character in Death’s Game is Cho Tae-sang (Lee Jae-wook). Yi-jae wakes up as Tae-sang in a prison and is confused about what to do. Thanks to another inmate in his cell, he learns he’s leaving in a few days and is told to keep his anger in check. He’s warned of the psycho killer in their cell, who happens to be Hyuk-soo’s bully.

Yi-jae beats him for good measure but is still warned. The glowing stone appears and reveals Tae-sang is 21 years old and dreamed of being an MMA fighter. He gave it up due to family circumstances. Needing money to protect his mother from loan sharks, he’s given a job, and was given money in exchange for taking the blame in a hit-and-run case.

The charges were meant to be minor until the victim died during the trial. Tae-sang was charged with manslaughter and sent to prison for two years. Back in the cell, Yi-jae forces the bully to comply and makes him be seen as a wimp instead of a killer. While working in the woodshop, another inmate tries to kill him by lunging a saw blade at him.

He dodges and the blade bounces back at the person in the neck. Thugs try to beat him on behalf of a client but fail. Soon, Tae-sang is released from jail and refutes money from the lawyer that set him up in the first place. He goes to find the hidden money and does. For safekeeping, he goes to a subway storage locker to stash some of the cash. But Yi-jae is stabbed by the father of the hit-and-run victim on his way to see his mother.

As he tells him he wasn’t the person who killed his daughter, Tae-sang’s cellmate arrives. The man flees, and Tae-sang learns his cellmate has betrayed him and stabs him to death.

The Baby

Yi-jae’s next reincarnation is a short but upsetting one. He soon wakes up as a baby. Unable to stop his fate, the baby has neglectful parents who mistreat him. After a welfare check for child abuse by police, the mother suffocates the baby to death.

Jang Geon-woo

TVING

The most detailed reincarnation character in Death’s Game is Jang Geon-woo (Lee Do-hyun). Waking up in his body, Yi-jae realizes he’s just in time to retrieve the rest of the money from the locker.

Geon-woo is 24 years old and has been popular since childhood for his looks. Becoming a model was easy, but he lives his life aimlessly. Yi-jae takes advantage of his glamourous life and goes to a club, where he happens to meet Park Tae-woo (Kim Ji-hoon), now CEO of Taekang Group. Waking up drunk, Yi-jae has to go to work at a cafe as Geon-woo.

In a twist of fate, Yi-jae’s ex-girlfriend, Lee Ji-soo (Go Yoon-jung,) enters. Having flashbacks of how they met and Googling her, Yi-jae realizes his mistake the night he died. Ji-soo wasn’t on a date, but had come back from winning a writing competition. The money was her prize money. Hoping to get close to her again, Geon-woo continues to work at the cafe to see her.

He approaches with a story idea of reincarnated death. Over time, they become close, but Ji-soo is still heartbroken over Yi-jae’s death. During an outing, Yi-jae pours out his emotions over his love for Ji-soo and how he had been wrong. In a twist, he reveals the truth of Geon-woo really being him, Yi-jae.

As he does this, a red car crashes into them. A man gets out, and it’s Tae-woo. It just so happens that some of the reincarnations are connected. The man in the hit-and-run Tae-sang covered up was Tae-woo, and the fixer who made Jin-tae’s death look like an accident was Ju-hun. To cover his tracks, Tae-woo suffocates Geon-woo to death.

Death’s Game is available on Amazon Prime Video, which you can sign up for here. Read more K-drama news here.

