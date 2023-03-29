Yellowjackets season 2 premiere breaks viewership record for Showtime

The first episode of Yellowjackets season 2 has broken viewership records for Showtime, with the coming of age mystery thriller already cementing itself as one of the biggest TV releases for 2023.

Yellowjackets season 2 has just arrived on Paramount+, with the first episode of the new season currently available to stream on the site. And while there was of course much hype and anticipation going into this new season, Showtime have confirmed that the first episode of season 2 broke viewerships records for Showtime.

In a statement from Showtime’s President and CEO Chris McCarthy, as reported by Collider, the CEO confirmed that, “Yellowjackets broke records as the most streamed Showtime debut ever thanks to Ashley, Bart, Jonathan, and our extraordinary ensemble cast who brought season two to even greater heights.”

McCarthy then added, “By tapping into our proven strategy of promoting series across our full portfolio of brands at Paramount Media Networks, we successfully broadened the reach and brought new viewers into this incredible series that deftly combines psychological horror, dark comedy, and coming-of-age drama.”

Yellowjackets season 2 is already a big hit for Showtime

Showtime Christina Ricci returns as Misty for season 2 Yellowjackets

Showtime did not provide exact numbers in regards to viewers for the show, however they did reveal that that the numbers almost doubled for season 2 episode 1 when compared with those for the show’s debut season premiere.

Yellowjackets was one of the biggest surprise hits of 2021, the first season of the show being met with near universal praise. Currently, the show as a whole is sitting at a 97% on Rotten Tomaotes, with critics attributing the success of the series to fantastic casting and writing.

In Dexerto’s review of the first two episodes of Yellowjackets season 2, we wrote that “Yellowjackets promised that Season 2 would be darker, and the first two episodes already prove that, in the best way.”

