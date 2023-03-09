What time is Luther: The Fallen Sun on Netflix?

Luther: The Fallen Sun, the movie debut of Idris Elba’s BBC detective, is about to hit Netflix – here’s how to watch it and what time it’ll be available to stream.

Elba was introduced as DCI John Luther in 2010, returning for five seasons of varying brutality and preposterousness, from a temptress with a knack for murder to a clown-mask-wearing murderer terrorizing London.

Three years after Season 5 seemed to close the book on the copper’s coat-flapping exploits, he’s back in Luther: The Fallen Sun, a big-screen continuation of the show that’s about to land on streaming.

Ahead of Luther: The Fallen Sun hitting Netflix, here’s what you need to know about how to watch it and what time it will drop.

Luther: The Fallen Sun will premiere on Netflix on March 10, 2023.

The movie has been screening in limited theaters since February 24, but it will be available globally on Netflix. As for what time you can stream it, it depends on your location – so, here’s a rundown of every time zone so you know when you can get LOOFAH’d:

12am PDT

3am EDT

5am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

1:30pm India Standard Time

7pm Australia

9pm New Zealand

The official synopsis reads: “In Luther: The Fallen Sun – an epic continuation of the award-winning television saga reimagined for film – a gruesome serial killer is terrorizing London while brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther (Idris Elba) sits behind bars.

“Haunted by his failure to capture the cyber psychopath who now taunts him, Luther decides to break out of prison to finish the job by any means necessary.”

In our review, we called it “an entertaining launchpad for Idris Elba’s no-bullsh*t detective; it’s not quite the streaming equivalent of a ‘DVD movie’, but fans will get what they want from it.”

Luther: The Fallen Sun hits Netflix on March 10, 2023.