Luther: The Fallen Sun cast – All actors & characters

Here’s your guide to the full cast and characters in Luther: The Fallen Sun, the big-budget movie debut of Idris Elba’s detective on Netflix.

He’s chased down face-licking cult obsessives, clown-masked serial killers, murderous twins, lunatic cabbies, gangsters, and more. Now, DCI John Luther is back.

In his new movie, we find him behind bars for his colorful track record in the field – if you didn’t know, his methods of maintaining law and order aren’t exactly kosher. Meanwhile, a fiendish killer (Andy Serkis) ruins people’s lives one screen at a time.

After a short stint in cinemas, Luther: The Fallen Sun is about to drop on Netflix all around the world – so, we’ve broken down all the major characters in the cast.

Contents

Luther: The Fallen Sun cast

While Elba returns as the titular detective, The Fallen Sun is mostly made up of new cast members.

The official synopsis reads: “In Luther: The Fallen Sun — an epic continuation of the award-winning television saga reimagined for film — a gruesome serial killer is terrorizing London while brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther (Idris Elba) sits behind bars.

“Haunted by his failure to capture the cyber psychopath who now taunts him, Luther decides to break out of prison to finish the job by any means necessary.”

Idris Elba: John Luther

Netflix

Idris Elba plays John Luther, a former DCI imprisoned for his laundry list of crimes committed in the line of duty. He was last seen being arrested in Season 5.

“John is in jail after being reprimanded by the police. He’s done so much to bend the law in order to catch the bad guys that he’s ended up in jail. So that’s where we start the story and he’s contemplating what he’s going to do with his life. While this is actually a continuation of the series, even if you haven’t seen the series you’re picking up from a story you can relate to,” Elba said in a press release.

Cynthia Erivo: DCI Odette Raine

Netflix

Cynthia Erivo plays DCI Odette Raine, Luther’s replacement after he’s put behind bars who’s hellbent on keeping him there, while also trying to track down a serial killer.

“I’d never played anyone like her. She has this wonderful story arc, an emotional life that I hadn’t met in a woman before. So I jumped at the chance,” Erivo said.

“She came to motherhood early and she is both fierce and vulnerable, but hates showing her vulnerability. And she knows where her power lies, but in this she has to grow to understand you can’t always do things in the right way in order to get what you need.”

Dermot Crowley: Martin Schenk

Netflix

Dermot Crowley plays Martin Schenk, Luther’s former gaffer in the Serious Crime Unit who retires after he’s imprisoned.

Crowley said: “When I first heard that we were going to make a movie, I was utterly thrilled. It was something that was in the mind of both Idris and Neil Cross for many, many years during the course of doing the TV series.

“But it’s not always easy to get a film together. When I read the script — I find it hard to begin to tell you how excited I was. My heart started beating and the genius of Neil Cross is that he takes you on a ride from page one. And I found the opening was absolutely breathtaking and it just didn’t stop bringing shocks and thrills all the way through. I thought, ‘Yeah, he’s done it.'”

Andy Serkis: David Robey

Netflix

Andy Serkis plays David Robey, a tech billionaire who manipulates people online and indulges in the worst of human nature for his followers.

In an interview with Good Morning Britain, as per Radio Times, Serkis said: “It was one of the darkest parts I’ve ever been offered and I did almost consider not doing it. What’s brilliant about Neil Cross and the writing, is that he makes the villains in Luther about [us].

“Very very real, and around the corner, under the bed – it’s in our lives. This one in particular, is about the horror that is the internet. The power of the internet and someone like David Robey, the character that I play, manipulates people using that.”

Thomas Coombes: DS Archie Woodward

Netflix

Thomas Coombes plays DS Archie Woodward, a new police officer working under DCI Odette Raine.

Coombes has also appeared in Boiling Point, Living, and Save Me.

Hattie Morahan: Corinne Aldrich

Netflix

Hattie Morahan plays Corinne Aldrich, the mother of Cameron, a young man who goes missing at the start of Luther: The Fallen Sun.

Morahan is known for roles in Enola Holmes, Official Secrets, Inside No. 9, and Mr. Holmes.

Lauryn Ajufo: Anya Raine

Netflix

Lauryn Ajufo plays Anya Raine, DCI Odette Raine’s daughter.

Ajufo also appeared in Boiling Point, The Last Bus, and Tell Me Everything.

Vincent Regan: Dennis McCabe

Netflix

Vincent Regan plays Dennis McCabe, an ally of Luther from his past.

Regan earlier starred in 300, Troy, Clash of the Titans, and Snow White and the Huntsman.

That’s everything we know about the cast of Luther: The Fallen Sun. Find out how to watch the movie here, and check out our review here.