What is The Power about? New Prime Video series explained

The Power, a new superhero thriller series on Prime Video, has just dropped – here’s what it’s about, who’s in the cast, and if it’s worth watching.

The MCU is still the biggest franchise in the world, grossing millions of dollars each year – but superhero fatigue is setting in. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania failed to overcome its front-loaded box office to become a hit, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever didn’t meet its billion-busting expectations.

Elsewhere, Amazon has been subverting the tried-and-tested formula with its Prime Video superhero offerings, whether it’s smash-hit, blood-soaked hit The Boys or its incredible adaptation of Invincible.

Now, we have The Power – here’s everything you need to know about the new series and if it’s worth watching.

What is The Power about?

The Power is an adaptation of Naomi Alderman’s award-winning novel of the same name, set in a world where teenage girls suddenly gain superpowers.

Check out the trailer below:

The official synopsis reads: “The Power is our world, but for one twist of nature. Suddenly, and without warning, teenage girls develop the power to electrocute people at will.

“The series features a cast of remarkable characters from London to Seattle, Nigeria to Eastern Europe, as the Power evolves from a tingle in teenagers’ collarbones to a complete reversal of the power balance of the world.”

In an interview with The Guardian, Alderman spoke about how “the capacity to do violence” gives people an advantage in society, and how she was inspired by The Handmaid’s Tale author Margaret Atwood, who’s also her mentor.

“One of the things that the book and the show are about is how, if you allow yourself to be inspired by young women, how much strength that gives to all of us,” she said.

“They enter the adult world and they can see all the problems with it. There are young women who write about bodies in such a different way than when I was young. Young fat women who are just going out, living their beautiful lives, taking beautiful sexy selfies of themselves, and I feel they helped me view myself differently.”

The Power cast: Who’s in it?

The Power cast includes:

Toni Collette as Margot Cleary-Lopez

Auliʻi Cravalho as Jos Cleary-Lopez

John Leguizamo as Rob

Toheeb Jimoh as Tunde

Ria Zmitrowicz as Roxy Monke

Halle Bush as Allie

Nico Hiraga as Ryan

Heather Agyepong as Ndudi

Daniela Vega as Sister Maria

Eddie Marsan as Bernie Monke

Archie Rush as Darrell Monke

Gerrison Machado as Matt Cleary-Lopez

Pietra Castro as Izzy Cleary-Lopez

Zrinka Cvitešić as Tatiana Moskalev

Toni Collette plays Jos’ mother, who’s also the mayor of Seattle. Talking to Vanity Fair, the star called her “a realistic idealist… she’s got her feet firmly planted on the ground, but why not be that person who fights for everyone?”

Prime Video

As for the power at the center of the show, Collette said: “It’s almost like a metaphor for the power that is actually inherent in all of us. It’s just that we’re born into a world that doesn’t encourage it in women. To be a part of telling a story that allows women to feel strong in that way is just beautiful.”

Toheeb Jimoh, who’s best known for playing Sam Obisanya in Ted Lasso, plays Tunde, a Nigerian journalist who follows and documents the emergence of powers across the world.

Is The Power worth watching?

The Power has debuted to mixed reviews, currently sitting at 57% on Rotten Tomatoes.

In a positive review, Empire wrote: “A slow but eventually satisfying burn of a show, The Power’s electrifying central conceit, cracking cast and sadly still-relevant message about control of women’s bodies make it a compelling watch.”

However, The Hollywood Reporter also wrote: “The Power too often relies on archetypes over complex characterizations, and talking points over nuanced conversations — though by the final installments, it does manage to generate enough sparks to make a theoretical second season look much more promising.”

The Power is available to stream on Prime Video now. You can sign up here.

