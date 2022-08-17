Wednesday: Tim Burton’s Addams Family Netflix series drops first teaser trailer

Wednesday, Tim Burton’s new Addams Family series on Netflix, has finally dropped its first teaser trailer.

They’re creepy and they’re kooky, mysterious and spooky, they’re all together ooky, The Addams Family. Nearly 25 years after their last live-action appearance, Charles Addams’ gruesome troupe have returned.

In 1991’s The Addams Family and 1993’s Addams Family Values, Wednesday was played by Christina Ricci, before Nicole Fugere took over for Addams Family Reunion.

Wednesday, a new Netflix series featuring the gothic family, will follow the teenage school life of the titular character, brought to life by Scream and X’s Jenna Ortega.

Netflix shared the first teaser trailer for Wednesday today, ahead of its release on the streaming platform later this year.

The official logline for the series reads: “The series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy.

“Wednesday’s attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago – all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.”

In addition to Ortega in the titular role, Catherine Zeta-Jones stars as Morticia alongside Luis Guzmán as Gomez, and Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley.

As well as serving as an executive producer on the series, Burton has directed four out of eight episodes. While he’s always been considered an obvious filmmaker for the franchise, he actually knocked back the pitch for the original 1991 movie.

Wednesday’s showrunners Miles Millar and Alfred Gough, of Smallville fame, told Vanity Fair that it was very important to Burton “that it didn’t feel like a remake or a reboot.”

“It’s something that lives within the Venn diagram of what happened before, but it’s its own thing. It’s not trying to be the movies or the ’60s TV show. That was very important to us and very important to Tim,” Millar said.

Wednesday hits Netflix later in 2022.